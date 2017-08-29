Aussie Thompson puts a Sock in American

Jordan Thompson is fast emerging as an Australian Davis Cup saviour after continuing his stellar season with a spirited five-set US Open win over one of America’s great hopes.

Thompson rallied from a service break down in the deciding set to seal a thrilling 6-2 7-6 (14-12) 1-6 5-7 6-4 victory over big-hitting 13th seed Jack Sock.

The 23-year-old sunk to the court in jubilation after atoning for last year’s gut-wrenching first-round loss from two sets up against Steve Darcis.

“It feels incredible. I let all my emotions out at the end. Last year I had a heartbreaker over here and nearly had the same thing happen again,” Thompson said.

“So to get over the line, it meant the world to me.”

The plucky baseliner is making a habit of getting over the line on the big stages in 2017.

He also beat Sock in a pivotal rubber in Australia’s Davis Cup quarter-final triumph over the USA in April before toppling then-world No.1 and four-times champion Andy Murray at the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen’s.

Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is among Thompson’s biggest admirers with the pair often hitting together at the former US Open champion’s Sydney base before the Australian Open.

Hewitt will be backing Thompson to step up again in Australia’s World Group semi-final this month in Belgium, where a strong back-up for spearhead Nick Kyrgios will likely prove the difference between winning and losing.

Thompson’s will certainly can’t be questioned.

He squandered two match points deep in the fourth set and looked gone as his back tightened up while losing 11 straight points to go down a break at 3-4 in the deciding set.

But, showing Hewitt-like fight, Thompson rallied for one of the best wins of his career and his first at Flushing Meadows.

Sock was shattered.

Asked what was the difference, a surly Sock said: “Got broken at the end.”

“Utter disappointment when you’re up two breaks in one set, a break in the fifth. Choke it all the way, so. Really sucks.”

The American, who hosted Kyrgios for a pre-Open training block in Kansas, felt he should have won in four sets and rued losing the epic 26-point second-set tiebreaker.

“Maybe could have not been so topsy-turvy if I hold once in the second,” Sock said.

“I’m through in four the way it was going. He’s a tough player. Makes a lot of balls. Clearly was cramping pretty hard there in the end, running down everything.”

Thompson’s three-hour, 56-minute effort earned him a second-round meeting with unseeded Italian Thomas Fabbiano.