Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 1st Test – Day 3

Australia have a big task in front of them when they enter the third day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka today. Follow all the day’s action from the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium from 2pm (AEST) right here on The Roar.
There was always that niggling fear that this Australia’s tour of Bangladesh was never going to be an easy one despite the obvious disparity in the rankings between the two sides.
Bangladesh had usurped England and beaten Sri Lanka recently and with Australia’s issues in the subcontinent having made headlines almost every time they toured, the series had an interesting feel to it.
Two days into the first Test match, Australia might not quite be facing down the wrong end of the barrel, but the Bangladesh gun has already been loaded and the shot could well be taken soon enough if things don’t change for the tourists.
Australia looked to have got themselves into a reasonable position when they bowled Bangladesh out for 260 after having lost a crucial toss, but their woes against spin came back to haunt them late on day one and throughout day two.
Having lost David Warner to lack of turn and Usman Khawaja to a very avoidable run-out, Steven Smith led the procession on the second day.
Once Smith had yorked himself to a Mehedi Hasan delivery, two of the more inexperienced men in the line-up, Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb, did bail the tourists out of trouble, at least for a short time.
The duo added 69 for the fourth wicket and for a while it even seemed like Australia had a chance of going past the Bangladesh score.
But as is so often the case on pitches like these, one wicket brings another. And then another couple.
Handscomb was trapped in front of the stumps to one that didn’t turn from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, and Renshaw nicked Shakib-al-Hasan to first slip. When Matthew Wade’s nine-ball innings was ended by Mehedi Hasan, the tourists had slipped to 6/117.
Fighting efforts from Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins helped them cross the 200-run mark but there was only so much they could do and Bangladesh went into their innings with a 43-run lead.
By stumps on day two, Australia had plucked out the wicket of Soumya Sarkar but the Bangladesh lead had extended to 88.
Another 200 or so more runs from here on and Bangladesh will be firmly in the driver’s seat on a surface that’s resembling the landmine Australia faced in the first Test on their recent tour of India.
The only difference was that Australia had batted first in that game and they will be chasing in this one.
Can an Australian bowler stand up, much like Steve O’Keefe had in the first innings of that game, to allow them a shot at chasing down a reasonable score?
Or will the likes of Tamim, Shakib and co. take the game away from the Aussies on day three?
Follow the live scores and commentary of the third day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia from 3pm (AEST) here on The Roar.
3:08pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:08pm | ! Report
A drinks break out of the way and Agar continues. He needs a good spell here in the absence of Hazlewood.
3:04pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:04pm | ! Report
A defensive push back to the bowler by Tamim but that one hit the bat very high before Lyon misses his line. Gets worked down to backward square-leg for a couple.
Expensive over.
3/82 in 36, lead’s jogged up to 125.
3:03pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:03pm | ! Report
Up and over for a four.
This was expected. Mushfiqur is an explosive batsman against spin and Lyon looked to have done a decent job tying him down off the first few balls he faced. Mush felt the need to take him on and does it well by hitting him over mid-on for a four.
Attempts a reverse sweep off the next but is beaten before pushing the fourth ball of the over to cover for a single.
3/80 in the 36th
3:00pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:00pm | ! Report
Some over this. First Hazlewood walks off to an injury and now, Agar has begun his spell with two poor balls.
One was sent packing by Tamim earlier to the fence and the other is down the leg-side for Mushfiqur Rahim. Misses bat, misses Wade and goes for three byes.
3/75 in 35.
2:59pm
jameswm said | 2:59pm | ! Report
So is Bird the only other pace bowler over there? In those conditions – would Sayers be more effective, as a skiddy swinger? Would he get reverse too?
2:58pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:58pm | ! Report
50 for Tamim!
Poor first ball from Ashton Agar and Tamim has gone after him. Full, wide and enough room for Tamim to crash it through the point. Boundary brings up his 50 off 109 balls.
2:56pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:56pm | ! Report
Ashton Agar has taken up the ball now. He had taken the first Bangladeshi wicket to fall yesterday.
2:55pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:55pm | ! Report
Oh dear oh dear.
Josh Hazlewood is walking off the field…
That looks like a side injury. He bowled a ball in that second over of this spell but wasn’t able to continue, had a quick chat with the skipper and is gingerly walking off the field.
Where is Mitchell Marsh when you need him so badly?
3:02pm
spruce moose said | 3:02pm | ! Report
I’ll bet the selectors will now feel the same way and rush Marsh back in by the first test in November.
3:06pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:06pm | ! Report
Unless Maxwell can seal his berth in this series.
2:55pm
spruce moose said | 2:55pm | ! Report
Those who claimed a 300+ lead must be wanting to retract that now.
225-250.
2:56pm
Marshall said | 2:56pm | ! Report
Which would be 100 too many
2:53pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:53pm | ! Report
Mushfiqur Rahim has walked out at five. And off the first ball he faces, it turns back into from Lyon and beats the inside edge of his bat. Bit of an appeal but was turning too much.
The next couple of deliveries have both had the fielders get a tad excited before Mush goes on to the back-foot and defends in a hurry.
Sharp turn. Very probing.
3/67 in 34.
2:49pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:49pm | ! Report
Bounce, turn, edged & gone!
This is excellent bowling from Lyon. And the good bowling is rewarded with a second wicket of the day for Lyon. If Taijul had fallen to one that did not spin, Imrul Kayes has got one that’s turned – but not as much as the deliveries in the previous over – and it’s bounced and hit the shoulder of the bat.
Flies to the second slip where Warner takes a dolly.
Three down. Australia clawing back?
3/67 in 33.2
2:48pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:48pm | ! Report
Good first over of the spell from Josh Hazlewood, who was also looking to bowl from round the stumps at Tamim. The batsman’s solid in his defence and plays out a maiden.
2/67 in 33.