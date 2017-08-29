Bernard Tomic vs Gilles Muller: US Open live scores

Bernard Tomic has slipped out of the world’s top 100 and is battling to save a failing career when he takes on Gilles Muller in the first round of the US Open. Join The Roar for live scores from around 4:30am (AEST).

Tomic has looked disinterested on court in 2017, and as a result has had a number of first round exits, falling out of the top 100 to be sitting 146 coming into the US Open.

He confirmed his lack of care factor for the sport of Tennis in an interview after Wimbledon, saying he was now only playing for the money.

The problem for Tomic, given he is now outside the top 100, is that this will be his last automatic qualification for a grand slam until he wins enough matches and gains enough points to get back inside the top 100.

Unfortunately for the Australian, his form and interest levels have shown no signs of turning around. He hasn’t stepped on court to defend rankings points since a ridiculous first round loss at Wimbledon to Mischa Zverev, where he openly admitted he was bored on court.

He was fined after that match, lost sponsors and yet the message still doesn’t appear to be sinking in for Tomic.

Muller, on the other hand has had some minor form issues, but is playing high quality tennis, and some of those could be put down to a bit of fatigue after a long run at Wimbledon.

The 19th seed, 10 years older than Tomic, of course, played a grueling fourth round match at Wimbledon, eventually edging out current world No.1 Rafael Nadal 15-13 in the final set.

He fell to eventual finalist Marin Cilic in another five setter during the quarter-finals, but it was quality tennis from Muller all the way to the end of his run at Wimbledon and while he has produced patches of that since he has struggled to play consistently.

Losses in Atlanta, Washington and Cincinnati to John Isner, Tommy Paul and Albert Ramos-Vinolas show a declining form line. A semi-final appearance in Atlanta was a strong effort and there’s no shame in falling to Isner, but the last two losses will be concerning for the veteran Luxeombergour.

Despite that, if he serves well, his game could turn around in an instant, and it’s hard to see the Australian doing something similar.

Prediction

Tomic is in a state of disrepair. He needs to take the rest of the year off and come back for the Australian summer refreshed and ready to fight his way from the bottom to the top. In other words, Muller is going to clean house in an easy win here.

Muller in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match from around 4:30am (AEST)