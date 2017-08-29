Fittler coy on NSW Origin coach speculation

Brad Fittler insists Laurie Daley’s sacking as NSW coach was such a shock that he’ll wait for the dust to settle before potentially starting discussions about taking over the job.

Fittler is viewed as one of the leading candidates for the role after the NSWRL board last Friday decided not to renew Daley’s contract after four State of Origin series losses in five years.

Up until last week, Daley was tipped to be offered a one-year contract extension and it’s understood he had the backing of several key decision-makers including NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden.

However following a review of the 2017 series they lost 2-1 after winning the first game convincingly, Daley was let go and Fittler said the call surprised everyone around the game.

“It’s pure paper speculation,” Fittler said of suggestions he was a shoo-in for the position.

“It was a shock to the board. Everyone just thought Laurie Daley was going to get another year.

“I haven’t spoken to Loz but obviously he’s been bombarded and the key here is to let it settle.”

It’s been reported the NSWRL will seek to install Fittler as head coach with Phil Gould and Andrew Johns in advisory or assistant positions.

Fittler said he was happy with his media and commentating roles and working in the NSW pathways program.

Asked if he wanted the job, Fittler told NRL.com: “At the moment, I love what I’m doing. It’s pretty much as simple as that.

“I love the commentary, I love working with the kids. Some really good things are coming out of that, some kids like Campbell Graham and Nick Cotric, who have all been a part of the pathways, Cam Murray, are all starting to play first-grade at 18 or 19-years-old.”

He said there was a lot of water to pass under the bridge before he would accept the role.

“For me to be interested there’s got to be a lot of discussions with a lot of different people,” Fittler said.

“When you start bringing it all together, it’s not as easy as going ‘yes’ and ‘yes’ and ‘yes’. At the moment I’m just relaxing and loving what I’m doing.”