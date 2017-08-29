Petrie: Nic Nat is going straight back to the top

Retiring West Coast veteran Drew Petrie predicts star ruckman Nic Naitanui will play again this year if the Eagles can go deep into September.

Naitanui hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in round 22 last year.

The 2012 All-Australian is in good shape, and is training hard in the hope that West Coast can surge into a grand final.

The Eagles finished the regular season in eighth spot, and face a massive task to topple the Power at Adelaide Oval in their September 9 elimination final.

But if West Coast can emulate last year’s heroics from the Bulldogs by pulling off a series of upsets, Petrie thinks Naitanui will return.

“I think if we go far enough into September, he’s likely to play,” Petrie said.

“He’s been training really well. He’s often training before we get out on the track.

“But we usually see Nic striding up the wing. He gets involved in a lot of the match scenario drills now.

“Nic had a setback of about a month in the middle of the year.

“If that hadn’t have occurred, we could almost see him knocking on the door at the moment.”

Naitanui would have to enter his comeback AFL game without any match practice after West Coast’s WAFL affiliate East Perth failed to make the finals.

If he is to return, it probably wouldn’t be until the preliminary final, or perhaps the grand final if West Coast make it that far – an unlikely scenario.

Petrie confirmed his retirement plans following West Coast’s 29-point win over Adelaide on Sunday.

The 34-year-old told coach Adam Simpson of his decision two weeks ago, and said he was thankful for being able to play this season after being axed by North Melbourne last year.

When Petrie took up West Coast’s rookie lifeline, he thought he would have to spend a bulk of the season in the WAFL.

But a serious shoulder injury to Scott Lycett opened the door for Petrie to become the club’s back-up ruckman to Nathan Vardy.

West Coast’s midfield have struggled without the silver service of Naitanui, with Lycett’s absence an additional blow.

“I might have shortened a few of the midfielders careers not giving them first use as much as they’re used to,” Petrie said with a laugh, referring to the looming retirements of Matt Priddis and Sam Mitchell.

“I’ve not been the most reliable with my hit zones and connecting with the midfielders.

“They’ve had things on a silver platter over the last few years with Nic and Scotty Lycett doing good things at centre bounces.”