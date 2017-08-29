The Rabbitohs’ performance on the weekend was embarrassing

As a proud Rabbitohs member and fan for over 45 years, I was totally embarrassed by the team’s performance on the weekend against Melbourne.

At no stage did I think the Bunnies would beat the Storm in Melbourne, but surely after three wins on the trot, Souths would put in a decent performance against the 2017 premiership favourites?

Where was the anger, passion or pride from coach Michael Maguire and captain Sam Burgess at the press conference after the game? Neither of them showed any remorse for the embarrassment caused for the club’s sponsors, members and fans.

Players in the team gave up the ghost – they didn’t try at all and were already thinking of Mad Monday.

I am totally dumbfounded that no one from the club has officially apologised for the team’s inept performance. It seems to have been swept under the carpet.

Where is a voice from the CEO, general manager of football or the coach? Is this the standard way the club deals with a 60-point shellacking?

It reminded me of the bad old days, when the club re-entered the competition and were the whipping boys.

We won a premiership just under three years ago. I have never known a club to fall from grace as badly as the Rabbitohs.