Smith set to equal Lockyer’s record mark

Melbourne forward Tim Glasby has hailed skipper Cameron Smith’s latest NRL milestone as amazing, but predicts the soon-to-be games record holder’s mark could be eclipsed.

Smith is set to play his 355th match on Saturday night when the Storm take on Canberra at AAMI Park, drawing him level with Brisbane great Darren Lockyer.

The evergreen 34-year-old could be the first man to play 400 NRL matches if he plays on for another two seasons.

But Glasby believes that wouldn’t be an unattainable mark for some of the game’s young stars.

“I think we’re seeing more and more 300-gamers now, so I certainly think it’s possible when you look at some of the young players,” Glasby said.

“We’ve got 19-year-olds running around and 18-year-olds in the comp. They’ve got plenty of time left so I reckon some of them might get there, you never know.”

Smith broke his own record for most points in a game last week, contributing 22 to the Storm’s 64-6 thrashing of South Sydney.

He also broke the NRL record for most career wins earlier in the season and became the first player to be involved in 250 victories.

“It’s amazing,” Glasby said.

“Cameron just keeps knocking off records at the moment, it’s ridiculous.”

Glasby said Joining Queensland legend Lockyer would carry extra significance for Smith.

“I know Locky had a big impact on Cameron’s career so I think it’s really special for him to be equalling that record,” he said.

“Hopefully he can go on and break the record which I’m sure he will.”

Superstar fullback Billy Slater is also closing in on a record, needing one try to join Steve Menzies on 180 – the second most in history.

Glasby isn’t expecting another 11-try performance when they meet the Raiders, despite being in imperious form ahead of the finals.

“Canberra’s a really good footy team in some good form so we want to keep that momentum,” Glasby said.

“I don’t know if we’ll score 60 points against Canberra, we’re just looking to perform well.”