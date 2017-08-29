 

VOTE: Pick your own 2017 All Australian team

    Roarers, the AFL will name their All Australian team tomorrow night, but before that happens, we want to beat them to the punch by naming The Roar’s 2017 AFL All Australian team – and we need your help.

    Vote below on who you think should make the team. We’ll add together all the responses, crunch the numbers, and put together the consensus result.

    Pick out the twenty-two players from this year’s 40-man All Australian squad that you believe deserve to make the final team – there’s also a write-in option at the bottom should you wish to nominate a player who wasn’t in the AFL’s squad.

    You’re free to make your selections by whatever criteria you deem most appropriate.

    We’ll be back on Wednesday morning with the consensus results, picking our team of the season based on who you’ve voted for.

