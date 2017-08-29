Who will be your club’s next captain? Part 2

After looking at who will likely be the next captains of Adelaide, Brisbane, and Carlton, today we’re assessing likely future skippers of Collingwood, Essendon, and Fremantle.

As with the previous article, we will assume that all the current captains hold the captaincy until they are 30 years old. If they are already 30, we will be on the assumption that they hand over the captaincy next season.

Collingwood

Current captain – Scott Pendlebury

Pendlebury leads from the front, and is very durable, only playing fewer than 20 games in a season twice: his first season (2006) and this season, due to a finger injury.

He will be turning 30 in 2018, meaning he should hand over the leadership ahead of the 2019 season.

Future captain contenders – Brodie Grundy, Adam Treloar, Taylor Adams, Steele Sidebottom

Each of the above players will be aged between 24 and 28 going into the 2019 season.

Grundy has shown his ability to be one of the best ruckman in the competition, and will only get better.

Treloar has led from the front for both the Giants and Pies, as has Taylor Adams. Sidebottom puts his body on the line in almost every game he plays.

My pick for the next Collingwood captain is Taylor Adams, as he always tries his best and barely has an off game.

Essendon

Current captain – Dyson Heppell

Heppell has been a fantastic midfielder for the Bombers, his silky skills and fantastic left-foot kick a highlight. He will turn 30 during the 2022 season, meaning he will hand over the captaincy ahead of the 2023 season.

Future captain contenders – Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish, Zach Merrett, Conor McKenna

Andrew McGrath has been fantastic playing out of the back line this year, showing why he was selected first in 2016, shutting down great players such as Eddie Betts.

Parish hasn’t quite been as good as his first year, but has still been playing a decent standard, and has led from the front at times during his career.

Merrett shone last year when he won the club’s best and fairest, and hasn’t gone back into his shell this year, once again improving.

McKenna has himself improved quite a lot this year, showing classy skill and potential as a rebounding defender.

I’m picking Andrew McGrath and Zach Merrett, as both have led from the front and put their body on the line so far in their career.

Fremantle

Current captain – Nat Fyfe

Fyfe has been a great player as well as leader for the Dockers since being elected for the captaincy. He a Brownlow Medallist, a team player, and demonstrates great sportsmanship, as shown against the Dogs when a player from the opposition team was injured and Fyfe stopped the play when he took possession of the ball.

He will turn 30 in 2021, meaning he would hand over the captaincy for the 2022 season.

Future captain contenders – Sean Darcy, Lachie Weller, Connor Blakely, Lachie Neale, Luke Ryan

Darcy has been a hulking presence in his first year, showing there is life after Aaron Sandilands in the ruck department.

Weller has been a strong contributor since being drafted, and only has room to improve. Blakely has improved year after year and looks to be a Dockers star, however had a club-imposed suspension due to lying about his whereabouts a few weeks ago, which could go against him in the long-run.

Neale has been a great player over the six years of his career, showing to be an important part of their midfield, however he will be 29 when Fyfe is 30, and this will depend on how long the Dockers want their next captain to lead the team.

After being selected as a mature-aged draftee, Ryan looks to have a promising future.

My pick is Lachie Neale, however if the Dockers want a longer serving captain, then it’s Lachie Weller.