2017 AFL All Australian team live blog

Tonight, the AFL names its All Australian team from the 2017 AFL season. Join The Roar for a live blog of the announcement, starting from 8:30pm AEST.
The All Australian team announcement is one of those calendar events that creates both great discussion and frustration among footy fans.
There’s a bit of excitement too, but mostly there’s just the deep knowing in your gut that the selection panel is going to absolutely butcher it.
As things currently are, the panel is made up of Gillon McLachlan as chairman, Kevin Bartlett, Luke Darcy, Mark Evans, Danny Frawley, Glen Jakovich, Cameron Ling, Matthew Richardson and Warren Tredrea.
So… you can understand footy fans’ lack of faith.
We picked our own crowd-voted All Australian team here on The Roar this morning.
The Roar’s 2017 All Australian team
B: Jeremy Howe, Alex Rance, Rory Laird
HB: Sam Docherty, Michael Hurley, Elliot Yeo
C: Josh Kelly, Tom Mitchell, Zach Merrett
HF: Lance Franklin, Joe Daniher, Dayne Zorko
F: Robbie Gray, Josh J Kennedy, Eddie Betts
Fol: Paddy Ryder, Patrick Dangerfield, Dustin Martin
Int: Rory Sloane, Josh P Kennedy, Matt Crouch, Toby Greene
I’ve also put my own personal effort in:
Josh Elliott 2017 All Australian team
B: Dane Rampe, Alex Rance, Rory Laird
HB: Sam Docherty, Michael Hurley, Michael Hibberd
C: Josh Kelly, Josh P Kennedy (C), Tom Scully
HF: Lance Franklin, Joe Daniher, Dayne Zorko
F: Robbie Gray, Josh J Kennedy, Toby Greene
Fol: Paddy Ryder, Patrick Dangerfield (VC), Dustin Martin
Int: Tom Mitchell, Rory Sloane, Zach Merrett, Elliot Yeo
Did we get it right? Or even close? I reckon the crowd-picked team should go fairly close, while mine is full of obscure picks made for even more obscure reasons.
Either way, we’ll find out tonight.
9:23pm
AdelaideDocker said | 9:23pm | ! Report
Who leaked the rest of the team minutes before it’s announced? Haha!
9:20pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:20pm | ! Report
And so your 2017 All Australian team is:
B: Michael Hibberd, Alex Rance (C), Jeremy McGovern
HB: Rory Laird, Michael Hurley, Sam Docherty
C: Josh Kelly, Dustin Martin, Zach Merrett
HF: Robbie Gray, Lance Franklin, Dayne Zorko
F: Joe Daniher, Josh J Kennedy (VC), Eddie Betts
Fol: Paddy Ryder, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Mitchell
Int: Matt Crouch, Elliot Yeo, Dylan Shiel, Joel Selwood
9:18pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:18pm | ! Report
Well, this thing has been running so long that the rest of the team has been leaked midway. It’ll be:
Betts, Kennedy, Daniher.
Crouch, Yeo, Shiel, Selwood.
9:16pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:16pm | ! Report
“Let’s just hypothesize for a moment” is not a phrase we ever need to hear while partway through the team announcement, Dunstall.
9:13pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:13pm | ! Report
Sounds like Toby Greene not getting a gig.
9:11pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:11pm | ! Report
Zorko named on half-forward flank and it takes Sandy Roberts only about 12 seconds to then call him a midfielder. Classic.
9:11pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:11pm | ! Report
That makes the team:
B: Hibberd, Rance, McGovern
HB: Laird, Hurley, Docherty
C: Kelly, Martin, Merrett
HF: Gray, Franklin, Zorko
F:
Fol: Ryder, Dangerfield, Mitchell
9:10pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:10pm | ! Report
Half forward – Dayne Zorko, Brisbane.