2017 AFL All Australian team live blog

    Tonight, the AFL names its All Australian team from the 2017 AFL season. Join The Roar for a live blog of the announcement, starting from 8:30pm AEST.

    The All Australian team announcement is one of those calendar events that creates both great discussion and frustration among footy fans.

    There’s a bit of excitement too, but mostly there’s just the deep knowing in your gut that the selection panel is going to absolutely butcher it.

    As things currently are, the panel is made up of Gillon McLachlan as chairman, Kevin Bartlett, Luke Darcy, Mark Evans, Danny Frawley, Glen Jakovich, Cameron Ling, Matthew Richardson and Warren Tredrea.

    So… you can understand footy fans’ lack of faith.

    We picked our own crowd-voted All Australian team here on The Roar this morning.

    The Roar’s 2017 All Australian team
    B: Jeremy Howe, Alex Rance, Rory Laird
    HB: Sam Docherty, Michael Hurley, Elliot Yeo
    C: Josh Kelly, Tom Mitchell, Zach Merrett
    HF: Lance Franklin, Joe Daniher, Dayne Zorko
    F: Robbie Gray, Josh J Kennedy, Eddie Betts
    Fol: Paddy Ryder, Patrick Dangerfield, Dustin Martin
    Int: Rory Sloane, Josh P Kennedy, Matt Crouch, Toby Greene

    I’ve also put my own personal effort in:

    Josh Elliott 2017 All Australian team
    B: Dane Rampe, Alex Rance, Rory Laird
    HB: Sam Docherty, Michael Hurley, Michael Hibberd
    C: Josh Kelly, Josh P Kennedy (C), Tom Scully
    HF: Lance Franklin, Joe Daniher, Dayne Zorko
    F: Robbie Gray, Josh J Kennedy, Toby Greene
    Fol: Paddy Ryder, Patrick Dangerfield (VC), Dustin Martin
    Int: Tom Mitchell, Rory Sloane, Zach Merrett, Elliot Yeo

    Did we get it right? Or even close? I reckon the crowd-picked team should go fairly close, while mine is full of obscure picks made for even more obscure reasons.

    Either way, we’ll find out tonight.

    Join The Roar for a live blog of the 2017 All Australian team announcement, starting from 8:30pm AEST.

