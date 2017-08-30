Bangladesh record historic victory over Australia

Bangladesh have recorded their first ever Test victory over Australia in dramatic circumstances at Mirpur, with the tourists failing by just 20 runs.

» Re-live all the action in our live blog

Australia came into the final day in a strong position, but couldn’t hold on with wickets perishing regularly. The tourists would lose eight wickets on Day 4 for just 135 runs.

David Warner and Steve Smith resumed what was always going to be the final day of the match with Australia at 2 for 109 requiring 265 to win. Bangladesh bowled ordinarily early on though, as David Warner went past his century.

It looked as if Warner and Smith had picked up where they left off on Day 3 when they had Bangladesh on the back foot, combining for a strong partnership to keep Australia in the game at Stumps.

Shortly after, Warner was dismissed for 109 with the Australian captain following shortly afterwards for a grinding, hard-fought 37.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan picked up both of those wickets and went on to pick up his second five wicket haul for the match to go with a half century in Bangladesh’s first innings which made him man of the match and just the second player to achieve ten wickets and a half century in a Test match more than once.

Shakib continued to apply the pressure for the Tigers, joined by Taijul Islam (3/60) at the other end with Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell not able to make a significant dent in the total. Handscomb was caught for 15 off the bowling of Taijul, while Matthew Wade came and went for four, using Australia’s second review in the process.

The Tigers kept the pressure on after lunch, Australia needing 70 runs from their final three wickets and in dire straights. The writing was on the wall when Glenn Maxwell was trapped in front to the bowling of Shakib.

Nathan Lyon (12) and Patrick Cummins (33 not out) put up a resistance to put the hosts under some pressure late in the contest, but Josh Hazlewood was trapped LBW for a ten-ball duck to the bowling of Taijul to complete the famous victory for Bangladesh.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 260 in their first innings thanks to a wonderful partnership between Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, who rescued Bangladesh from a perilous position of 3 for 10.

Australian then crumbled to concede a first innings loss, before knocking the Tigers over for 221 and setting themselves 265 for victory.

The second Test will begin on Monday in Chittagong.

Final score

Bangladesh 10/260 & 10/221 defeat

Australia 10/217 & 10/244