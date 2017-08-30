Bangladesh record historic victory over Australia

Bangladesh have recorded their first ever Test victory over Australia in dramatic circumstances at Mirpur, with the tourists failing by just 20 runs.
Australia came into the final day in a strong position, but couldn’t hold on with wickets perishing regularly. The tourists would lose eight wickets on Day 4 for just 135 runs.
David Warner and Steve Smith resumed what was always going to be the final day of the match with Australia at 2 for 109 requiring 265 to win. Bangladesh bowled ordinarily early on though, as David Warner went past his century.
It looked as if Warner and Smith had picked up where they left off on Day 3 when they had Bangladesh on the back foot, combining for a strong partnership to keep Australia in the game at Stumps.
Shortly after, Warner was dismissed for 109 with the Australian captain following shortly afterwards for a grinding, hard-fought 37.
Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan picked up both of those wickets and went on to pick up his second five wicket haul for the match to go with a half century in Bangladesh’s first innings which made him man of the match and just the second player to achieve ten wickets and a half century in a Test match more than once.
Shakib continued to apply the pressure for the Tigers, joined by Taijul Islam (3/60) at the other end with Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell not able to make a significant dent in the total. Handscomb was caught for 15 off the bowling of Taijul, while Matthew Wade came and went for four, using Australia’s second review in the process.
The Tigers kept the pressure on after lunch, Australia needing 70 runs from their final three wickets and in dire straights. The writing was on the wall when Glenn Maxwell was trapped in front to the bowling of Shakib.
Nathan Lyon (12) and Patrick Cummins (33 not out) put up a resistance to put the hosts under some pressure late in the contest, but Josh Hazlewood was trapped LBW for a ten-ball duck to the bowling of Taijul to complete the famous victory for Bangladesh.
Earlier in the match, Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 260 in their first innings thanks to a wonderful partnership between Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, who rescued Bangladesh from a perilous position of 3 for 10.
Australian then crumbled to concede a first innings loss, before knocking the Tigers over for 221 and setting themselves 265 for victory.
The second Test will begin on Monday in Chittagong.
Final score
Bangladesh 10/260 & 10/221 defeat
Australia 10/217 & 10/244
Ronan O'Connell said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:38pm | ! Report
Wonderful result for Bangladesh and a thoroughly deserved one.
Staring at a possible 2-0 series loss, Australia must now pick the best possible team for the conditions in the second Test.
Horses for courses.
August 30th 2017 @ 5:54pm
sportstragic said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:54pm | ! Report
Congrats to Bangladesh! Great result. What horse would you pick for the next course Ronan? We only have a small squad to choose from.
August 30th 2017 @ 5:56pm
Chris Meister said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:56pm | ! Report
You know they won’t though
August 30th 2017 @ 5:42pm
Johnno said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:42pm | ! Report
Long live test cricket, it needs these results. I thought the Tigers were only ever gonna be good at T20 and ODI, I’d like to think this isn’t a one off and they have a future in Test cricket. They must have a decent 1st class cricket set up. Heck put a side in the Ranji trophy if needed to help them or in some other high division in Indian 1st class cricket..
Heck, Irish county side in Dublin, I’d like in English county cricket to… Great for Test cricket Windies getting a win vs England to..
I’m surprised aussies even got to 200 on this pitch in 2nd innings to be fair, dropped catches helped them. Chasing 200 or over in Asia in 4th innings odds are stacked against you.
The only solution I have to our spin woes is sending our best young batters aged 18-23 and make em have 1 season in Ranji trophy in India or play in Pakistan or SL 1st class scene or in Bangladesh 1st class scene.
Ian Chappell made a good point that aussies playing spin in Asia is a lost cause, that unless they are exposed to Asian conditions as kids they will never adapt… It’s show that again today…
August 30th 2017 @ 5:49pm
Damo said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:49pm | ! Report
Agree – Aus A, U/21s and U/18s should be playing as many matches in Asia as possible.
Though to be fair, most countries have this issue in some form. For as bad as we are in Asia, how bad are Asian teams when they go to SA, Eng or Aus?
August 30th 2017 @ 5:56pm
Johnno said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:56pm | ! Report
Yes, heck put an aussy side in the Ranji trophy if India let us.. India are loaded, they should look at putting a side in sheffield shield and in county cricket…
August 30th 2017 @ 6:01pm
Damo said | August 30th 2017 @ 6:01pm | ! Report
Not the worst idea!
August 30th 2017 @ 5:46pm
Basil said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:46pm | ! Report
Congrats to Bangladesh.
The ONLY defence I have for the Aussies was that they did not have one tour match to adjust to conditions. Tours have been so devalued now.
August 30th 2017 @ 5:58pm
Johnno said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:58pm | ! Report
I thought they got a warm up game, but you right the preperation seemed limited. If they’d of got two 3-day games in Dhaka before this test they would have done much better and probably of won… Ashes tours seem the only tours where the travelling side gets a good hit out of long-form practice matches..
August 30th 2017 @ 5:56pm
Simon said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:56pm | ! Report
What a fantastic 12 hours in Test Cricket. Imagine how good a test championship could be if the ICC took control and shared money more evenly between the countries outside the big 3
August 30th 2017 @ 6:00pm
DavSA said | August 30th 2017 @ 6:00pm | ! Report
Well said on all counts Simon. As a South African and outside of the big 3 I could not agree more . Also well done to Bangladesh . World cricket needs more of these outcomes . Have to say it was an upset though.
August 30th 2017 @ 5:59pm
Pom in Oz said | August 30th 2017 @ 5:59pm | ! Report
Congratulations to Bangers. Great to see a minnow test team growing into a bigger fish. Also, congratulations to the Windies for their >300 5th day win. Love to see test match cricket being so enthralling…
August 30th 2017 @ 6:00pm
Chris Meister said | August 30th 2017 @ 6:00pm | ! Report
Just for a bit of perspective, Australia have won 2 of their last 23 tests in Asia while the Asian teams are 1 win from 23.
Doesn’t change the fact though that this loss is one of the worst in our history.
The picking of SOK into the squad is a complete disgrace.