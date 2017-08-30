 

Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 1st Test – Day 4

    Bangladesh v Australia

    Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, August 27-31, 2017

    1st Test - Bangladesh v Australia Test Series 2017

    		  
    Bangladesh 1st Inn 260 all out
    Australia 1st Inn 217 all out
    Bangladesh 2nd Inn 221 all out
    Australia 2nd Inn 2/109
    Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
    Australia trail Bangladesh by 155 runs with 8 wickets remaining
    Australia Over: 30.0  RR: 3.11
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    D.A. Warner* 75 96 11 1 78.12
    S.P.D. Smith 25 58 1 0 43.10
    Bangladesh
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    S. Al Hasan* 8.0 2 28 1 3.50
    T. Islam 4.0 0 17 0 4.25
    Last Wicket: U.T. Khawaja, 1 (c. Islam b. Al Hasan) - 2/28

    David Warner and Steve Smith led an Australian resurrection on the third day, but will that be enough for them to hold off Bangladesh? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 4 from 2pm (AEST).

    Day 3 belonged to Australia after the two previous days saw the hosts take control.

    Bangladesh could have run away with the game by piling on the runs, especially in the absence of Josh Hazlewood. He suffered a side strain and it was later revealed he had been ruled out of the rest of the tour, leaving Australia a bowler short.

    Instead, it was Nathan Lyon who took up the gauntlet, picking up six wickets as well as running out captain Mushfiqur Rahim. In the process, he put the hosts in trouble after they had got themselves to 3/135 at one stage.

    Even then, a target of 265 was never going to be a cakewalk for the Aussies.

    Sure, the Australian side had shown glimpses of a change in their approach in the sub-continent, but their win in Pune against India earlier this year had come batting first. Now, they needed to chase down a solid total on a crumbling pitch.

    When Matt Renshaw and Usman Khawaja departed in quick succession and Smith was almost sent back off the first ball he faced, a capitulation looked like it was a near certainty.

    But Smith settled himself and shrugged off the early nerves while Warner played what is already one of his best – if not the best – knock in such conditions. Unbeaten on 75, he has scored nearly 70 per cent of his team’s runs and done it by blending attack and defence in equal measure.

    Going into the penultimate day, Australia might be the bookmakers’ favourite, but they will know from experience a wicket could lead to many more.

    A new batsman might not have it as easy, as has been the case for even an accomplished batsman like Smith, who has mostly played well within himself at the other end.

    The first session, as a result, will be the most crucial of the Test match, and if Australia can see themselves through without much damage, they could well be writing another chapter in their history of tough Test match run-chases.

    Follow The Roar‘s live coverage of the fourth day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia from 2pm (AEST).

