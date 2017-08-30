Daria Gavrilova vs Allie Kick: US Open live scores

Australian Daria Gavrilova has found some red-hot form just in time for the US Open and will be looking to put it to good use when she takes on qualifier Allie Kick in the first round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 5am (AEST).

After struggling at both the French Open and Wimbledon, Gavrilova looked like she was going to battle her way into the final grand slam of the year as well, despite hanging onto her top-32 ranking and seeding.

She was bundled out early in both Montreal and Cincinnati, before going to New Haven and turning things around.

A win against Kristyna Pliskova in the first round was nothing short of sensational before she eased past Kirsten Flipkens and Timea Babos.

It was her last two matches which got people talking though, as she beat Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets during the semi-final, then came back from a set down to win the final of the tournament against Dominika Cibulkova.

The tournament marked a complete form reversal for Gavrilova, and also her first WTA title. Whether she will be able to put that to good use and be consistent during the US Open is anyone’s guess, but she has often played her best tennis on hard courts, as she did earlier this year with a strong run at the Australian Open.

The pressure is still on for the 25th seed though, given she has never made it out of the first round at Flushing Meadows.

At the other end of the court is 22-year-old American, Allie Kick who will be full of confidence after battling her way throug the qualifying tournament.

Kick recorded strong wins over both Olga Ianchuk and Riko Sawayanagi, before Victoria Duval had to retire from the final round, allowing Kick to go through to the main draw.

After some inconsistent form playing lower level tournaments, the world No.633 has played two US Open’s previously, not making it out of the first round in either.

Kick’s story though, goes so much deeper than tennis. She is a cancer survivor, and has also had four knee surgeries over the last couple of years, which helps to explain why she hasn’t played a grand slam since 2013.

A win here would be a fairytale, no matter how impossible it may seem.

The pair have never met before this match and the winner will face a difficult second round match against either Shelby Rogers or Kayla Day.

Prediction

It’s hard to see Gavrilova not breaking her duck at the US Open in this match. She should win and do it comfortably.

Gavrilova in straight sets.

Join The Roar for live scores of this first round match from around 5am (AEST) or at the completion of Marcos Banghdatis versus Taylor Fritz and don’t forget to add a comment below.