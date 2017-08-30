John Millman vs Nick Kyrgios: US Open live scores

It’ll be an all-Australian battle in the first round of the US Open when Nick Kyrgios looks to power his way past John Millman. Join The Roar for live scores from around 7am (AEST).

Millman, who still is using his protected rankings spot to qualify for grand slams has struggled to get his form back after a long lay-off with injury.

Missing the Australian Open this year would have stung as would a pair of tough draws at the French Open and Wimbledon when he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut and Rafael Nadal in the first round of each tournament respectively.

Millman took a few weeks off after Wimbledon returning in Atlanta where he got past Frances Tiafoe before losing to Ryan Harrison. From there, he has been stuck on the Challenger circuit, and while he made the final in Lexington, his form since has been appalling with just a single win in his last three matches.

With the 28-year-old struggling to beat opponents in the Challengers, it’s obvious Nick Kyrgios, even the Nick Kyrgios who doesn’t care, is going to be a step too far.

Kyrgios had a great start to the season, but the wheels seemed to have fallen off at the French Open. He had an implosion against Kevin Anderson, then retired in the first round at Wimbledon with injuries flaring up.

Those injuries have kept him pinned to poor form and losses as he retired in the first round at Washington, then got smoked by Alexander Zverev in Montreal.

He seemed to recapture something near his best form in Cincinnati though, going all the way to the final. The injuries seemed to disappear, with Kyrgios finding his way past world No.1 Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer before falling to Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

It’s unfortunate for Kyrgios that he has been listed in the top half of the draw alongside Federer and Nadal. If he was in a very weak looking bottom half and could string two weeks together, anything was possible.

The pair have never played before this meeting and the winner will book a second round match with either Malek Jaziri or Thiago Monteiro.

Prediction

Kyrgios will have far too much in the power department for Millman, but don’t be surprised if Kyrgios brings out the best fighting qualities in Millman. These could be some long, highly-contested sets.

Kyrgios in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 7am (AEST) or at the completion of Alison Riske versus Coco Vandeweghe