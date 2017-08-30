A massive final round of the NRL looms

There is just one more round remaining before the NRL finals get underway, with all but two matches set to have a role in determining the top eight.

The first inconsequential match is between the Storm and Raiders on Saturday night.

Melbourne wrapped up the minor premiership two rounds ago and Canberra are simply playing for pride, having been eliminated from calculations.

But the match will mark the return of Raiders enforcer Sia Soliola, who was suspended for five matches for his sickening tackle on Storm fullback Billy Slater in their last meeting, at GIO Stadium in Round 20.

The other match with little consequence as far as the finals equation is concerned is the final match of the regular season, in which the Wests Tigers host the New Zealand Warriors at Leichhardt Oval.

However, the stakes could be high as far the home side are concerned; should the Newcastle Knights upset the Sharks at home by a significant margin earlier in the day, the Tigers must win to definitely avoid the wooden spoon.

Entering the final round of the regular season, the Knights are last on the ladder, on 14 competition points with a points differential of -212, while the Tigers are in 15th place, on 16 points with a differential of -170.

So if the Knights are beaten by the Sharks, they will finish in last place for the third consecutive year, and the Tigers can simply focus on ending another disappointing season on a high.

The Warriors, meanwhile, cannot finish any higher than 13th, as they are four points in arrears of the Bulldogs, and have won just one match in Australia all year (against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 14).

It will be the sixth straight year that they have missed the finals, with inconsistent results and injuries to key players including halfback Shaun Johnson not helping their cause.

Let’s to the matches that do matter.

The round kicks off tomorrow night with the North Queensland Cowboys hosting the Brisbane Broncos in Townsville, in what promises to be another massive Queensland derby.

The Cowboys have been plagued by injuries to key players all year, none more so than those of both co-captains Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott with shoulder and knee injuries respectively.

They lost four in a row but righted the ship with a win over the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium last week to get their finals hopes back on track.

The stakes will be high for both clubs – North Queensland can finish as high as fifth if they win, with other results going their way, while the Broncos could finish in second place with a win if the Roosters are upset by the Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Brisbane are already assured of the double chance in September but a loss, coupled with an expected Eels victory over the Rabbitohs, will see them drop to fourth and thus face a qualifying final against the Storm in Melbourne.

The equation is simple for the Eels and Roosters – win their respective ties and both will finish in the top four, and if the Broncos are beaten, they will then face off in a qualifying final at Allianz Stadium.

The most intriguing match of the round is that between the Sea Eagles and Panthers at Lottoland – with both sides on 30 competition points, a win will see either club qualify for the finals, while the loser risks relinquishing their berth in September to the Dragons, who play the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Paul McGregor’s team are on 28 competition points and are in the most precarious position of any side still in finals contention – and their cause isn’t helped by a recent dismal record against the men from Belmore.

Last week however, they notched up their first win at Penrith since 2009, edging the Panthers out 16-14 – and despite the poor record against the Bulldogs will start favourites at ANZ Stadium.

Making their win over the Panthers all the more impressive was that it was done without Sharks-bound fullback Josh Dugan, who was dropped hours before kick-off for disciplinary reasons. He is expected back into the side for what could be his final game for the Dragons, whose points differential of +89 is third only behind the Storm and Broncos.

The best the Dragons could finish is seventh, while a loss coupled with a Raiders upset victory over Melbourne would see them finish tenth and end a season that started with so much promise in disappointment.

The earlier Sunday match, between the Knights and Sharks, looms as a mismatch, with the reigning premiers expected to easily account for the wooden-spooners in waiting and, depending on how the round unfolds, reclaim a double chance.

Cronulla enter the final round in fifth place, and must pray that the Eels lose to the Rabbitohs on Friday night, then beat the Knights, to reclaim their place in the top four.

Assuming that every match in Round 26 is won by the higher-ranked club (with the exception of the Tigers beating the Warriors at Leichhardt Oval), Week 1 of the finals could unfold like this:

Qualifying finals

Storm versus Eels, AAMI Park

Roosters versus Broncos, Allianz Stadium

Elimination finals

Sharks versus Cowboys

Panthers versus Dragons