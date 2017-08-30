“Contracted players are going to have to move on”: Bulldogs skipper James Graham

Reports of a St George Illawarra deal may be premature but Canterbury captain James Graham admits he faces a tricky career decision ahead of Sunday’s NRL clash with the Dragons.

Graham has balked at speculation he will be lining up against his future club this weekend.

However, the England international gave the strongest hint yet he would be among the stars offloaded by the Bulldogs to ensure they are salary cap compliant in 2018.

Graham, who turns 32 next month, has a year left on his Bulldogs contract.

But Canterbury are believed to be attempting to offload Graham and siblings Brett and Josh Morris to get under next season’s salary cap and make sure the NRL registers the contracts of star recruits Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran.

Graham has been linked with the Dragons, who need to find a replacement for Wests Tigers-bound Russell Packer.

“That’s just paper talk at the minute,” Graham told Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“The current situation is quite delicate.

“It’s clear current contracted players are going to have to move on in order for us to compete for points next year.”

Asked if he was one of those players, Graham said: “Potentially, yeah.”

The Dragons are expected to offer a two or three year deal worth up to $600,000 a season.

Graham’s 2018 Bulldogs contract is reportedly worth more than $1 million.

The Englishman admitted he faced a tough career call.

“Talking to the club at the moment is secondary,” he said.

“The major talks I am having at the moment are with myself.

“I have been figuring a few things out.

“I have to get a few things right in my head and them make a decision moving forward for my career.”