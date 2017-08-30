The NRL needs to teach juniors the real ways to succeed in rugby league

Junior rugby league participation numbers aren’t suffering because kids are terrified of a man-child, it’s because they don’t understand the modern game. Who’s teaching them the basics like tackling, kicking and how to break a contract?

When was the last time kids threatened to boycott a major tournament over pay?

These shortfalls prove training methods at the junior level require an overhaul. The focus needs to shift to preparing kids for life as a professional, and away from stupidly being about fun.

I propose an academy that educates children on how to indecently maximise their opportunities in rugby league.

Not only will it serve as a centre of effective learning, it will snap rugby league’s months-long streak of not wastefully splashing out on an expensive white elephant.

Using a range of untested and possibly dangerous methods, the academy will teach the essentials about the contemporary game. Such as:

1. Preparing for your opposition

This covers everything you need to know about your greatest rival – your coach. We’ll reveal why everything he does is wrong, and why he doesn’t understand you and never will.

2. Productive listening

We’ll teach efficient listening methods, which are largely based on listening to nobody but yourself.

Ignore the club and get your own way to venues. Get the tick of approval from yourself to continue working with your dietician, Colonel Sanders. Unleash the benefits of working with your own doctor, the one who operates off-site without an office, passport or doctorate.

3. Training methods

The academy believes that practice is really important, unless you don’t want to do it.

We’ll teach that hard work on the training track is paramount to progress, except when you need to work on your clothing label.

4. Dealing with setbacks

Your ass of a coach will never understand the benefit of tying one’s laces 20 times a game, especially when defending. As a result, you’ll probably endure a stint in the lower grades.

The academy teaches you strength, resilience and how to fake injury.

5. Maximise your earning potential

We boast the finest range of financial requisition graduates from the College of Ayoub. They’ll always maintain that whatever you’re currently on, it’s not enough.

Our academy guarantees you to earn your first million by 23 and have it spent by 21.

We can also empower you to break pesky contracts with our market-leading range of ‘personal issues’.

6. Building leadership skills

The academy will teach you how to be influential. In no time, you’ll be influencing the team for your own benefit.

Overthrow the coach, leadership group and administration with our patented four point plan: Link, Leak, Lobby and Lead.

Link yourself everywhere,

Leak lies anywhere,

Lobby teammates to nowhere, and

Lead the team to individual glory.

7. Media training

Learn the benefits of talking and stuff. The academy will demonstrate how to save energy for the game with monosyllabic grunts, and ways to nip conflict in the bud by speaking man-to-man, through the media.

8. Extracurricular education

The professional game involves so many other factors other than football, mainly addiction and pay disputes.

We’ll reveal the best Thailand rehab centres, and teach you how to choose the perfect sloppy joe/sandal combination for that important RLPA meeting.

Basically, whatever it takes to not look like an ‘accessory’.