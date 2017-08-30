Stats suggest this has been the worst NRL season in six years

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers looks set to be the comp's leading point-scorer in 2017. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Leading into the final round of the 2017 season, there are a handful of numbers that suggest the NRL is on track for one of its worst turnouts, stats-wise, in years.

After 25 rounds, 7557 points have been scored in 184 matches, which is the lowest amount in the competition since 2011.

At the moment, Suliasi Vunivalu and Alex Johnston lead the battle for most tries scored, with 22 each, which is the lowest since Johnston scored 21.

While Nathan Cleary has scored the most points this season, with 212, that is the fewest scored by the leading point-scorer since Benji Marshall scored 211 in 2011.

The 2014 season edged over 7900 points, while four of the past five seasons have seen more than 7800 points scored.

Points scored after 26 rounds

7872 in 2016

7821 in 2015

7907 in 2014

7886 in 2013

7878 in 2012

The Storm have a points differential of +271, but other than Brisbane (+154) no other team has scored 100 points more than they’ve conceded, while five have -100 – which could increase to six if South Sydney lose by six points or more.

Last season, six teams had +200 points, while three had over +100. However, five teams have also conceded 100 points or more than they have conceded.

Eighty-nine of the 184 matches have been decided by ten points or less while ten matches have gone to golden point, which may be the reason for the lack of points.

However, 409 points were scored in the eight matches last week, so with 315 points to score, 2017 may avoid slumping to a six-year low.