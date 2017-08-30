Who will be your club’s next captain? Part 3

I recently looked at who will likely be the next captain of Collingwood, Essendon and Fremantle.

Today I will look at who will likely be the next captain of Geelong, Gold Coast and GWS. Like the previous article, we will assume that all the current captains hold captaincy until they’re 30 years old. If they are already 30, we will work on the assumption that they hand over the captaincy ahead of next season.

Geelong

Current captain: Joel Selwood

Joel Selwood is probably one of the toughest and most courageous captains going around right now along with Jack Viney. Both have almost supernatural healing powers and are able to get back from injury quicker than first quarter. Selwood will be turning 30 next season, meaning he will hand over the captaincy ahead of the 2019 season.

Future captain contenders: Zach Tuohy, Mitch Duncan, Patrick Dangerfield, Mark Blicavs

The Cats don’t appear to have many young players who would be suitable and ready to take the captaincy by 2019, but they do have options for who could take the captaincy for up to five seasons, with all the above players to be aged either 27 or 28 years old heading into 2019.

Tuohy has been a fantastic defender for Geelong since crossing over from the Blues, leading from the front a lot of the time. Duncan is a sideshow in the Geelong midfield but shouldn’t be left out, especially as he is getting into his peak now, having a career-best season this year.

Dangerfield can’t be summed up in just a few words, so we’ll borrow Brian Taylor’s words and say, “Boy oh boy, wowee”. He’s a talented player and has also shown great leadership on the field over his years. Blicavs has also been good and showed great leadership for Geelong; however, he isn’t having a great season this year due to injury and form. My pick for the next Geelong captain is Patrick Dangerfield by a mile.

Gold Coast

Current captains: Steven May and Tom Lynch

May has been a fantastic key defender for the Suns and would be a key plank for any future finals push. Lynch is also another key bookend in the forward line, over his career averaging almost two goals a game. Both will turn 30 years old in 2022, meaning either a new captain or new co-captains will lead the club in the 2023 season.

Future captain contenders: Jack Martin, Kade Kolodjashnij, Jack Leslie, Ben Ainsworth

The Suns have many young options who could become future captains. Martin has been brilliant to date for Gold Coast, playing as a midfield-forward and trying his best in every game. Kolodjashnij has been a great defender since debuting in 2014 and certainly looks to have the potential of being a general in their defence. This year was his least prolific of his first four years due to injury, but he was having a good season before that.

Leslie had a breakout season playing as a key defensive post alongside Steven May and looks to have plenty of leadership potential. Ainsworth has been impressive in his first season, kicking 14 goals from 13 games as a strong forward midfielder, and looks to have plenty of promise for his future. My choice for the next set of co-captains is Kade Kolodjashnij and Ben Ainsworth as they look to have the most future captaincy potential on their list; however, if they choose to go with a sole captain for the next captain, Kolodjashnij is my pick.

Greater Western Sydney

Current captains: Phil Davis and Callan Ward

Funnily enough both captains are the inaugural co-captains alongside Luke Power for one year since 2012. Davis has been a fantastic defender for both the Crows and Giants and has been a leading their defences. Ward has been a fantastic captain since crossing from the Dogs to the Giants and was one of their best midfielders in their early years. Both will turn 30 years old in 2020, meaning they would hand over the captaincy for 2021.

Future captain contenders: Jacob Hopper, Stephen Coniglio, Dylan Shiel, Tim Taranto, Jeremy Cameron, Josh Kelly

Hopper has only played 20 games, but when he has played he has put his body on the line and won many contests. Coniglio has been an important midfielder in the Giants engine room, racking up disposals and making an influence on the contest at hand. Shiel is a contested-possessions beast for the Giants, winning many clearances and leading from the front.

Taranto has shown plenty of potential as a young player after being selected with the second pick last year, looking impressive thus far. Cameron has led the Giants’ goalkicking in every year of their history and would be a fantastic candidate for the next captain. Josh Kelly has gone from good to great this year and, despite constant speculation on his future, has continued to put his body on the line for them. My pick for the next co-captains are Dylan Sheil and Jeremy Cameron; however, if they choose to go with a sole captain, Sheil would be my choice.

Do you agree with these selections? who would choose as the next captains for these clubs?