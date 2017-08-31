Tigers’ Martin quiet on AFL future

Richmond star Dustin Martin could announce his AFL future as early as Thursday, with the speculation still strong he will stay at the Tigers.

Martin did not speak to media as he arrived at Wednesday night’s All-Australian awards, where he was a certain selection.

The Brownlow Medal favourite returned to Melbourne on Tuesday night from his brief trip to New Zealand, where he and manager Ralph Carr met with his father Shane.

The star Tiger is about to become a restricted free agent and he is weighing up monster seven-year offers from his current club and North Melbourne.

The Kangaroos’ offer is said to be worth $2.8 million more than what Richmond will table.

But the Tigers have also made it clear their support for Martin will extend well past his next deal if he stays.

There has been unconfirmed speculation that Martin will announce his decision on Thursday night during the Channel Nine Footy Show.

Tigers chief executive Brendon Gale had no update as he arrived at the All-Australian function in Melbourne.

Martin arrived at the dinner with teammate Alex Rance, who was good-humoured about his status.

“I’m the steak knives, he’s the main man,” Rance joked.

Martin has enjoyed a career-best year, despite the constant speculation about his future.

Rance noted that GWS star Josh Kelly and Adelaide pair Jake Lever and Mitch McGovern, who re-signed this week, had also played well regardless of talk about where they might be next season.

“That’s the way the game is going, it’s a very professional market now,” Rance said.

“All those guys are super-professional. They know what it takes to get them up and play their best footy.’

“All the contractual stuff is outside noise.”

Rance was asked it he might have a quiet word to Martin during the dinner about his decision.

“I’ve been having a quiet word to him all year – who wouldn’t want to have Dusty?,” Rance said.

“Don’t worry, I will be hitting up Josh Kelly, all the free agents – there will be plenty of whispers happening around the tables.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Tigers captain Trent Cotchin caught up with his good friend Cotchin for a coffee as they prepare for the finals.

“No news for me,” Cotchin said.

“(It) was just a regular catch up as we normally do.

“What I know, and I’ve said it a number of times, is that he’s contracted until October.

“We have an opportunity to do something special this year. I’ve enjoyed watching him play and being alongside him for the year.”