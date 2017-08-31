AFL All Australia snubs: Who was unlucky to miss out?

The 2017 AFL All Australian Awards night was a changing of the guard in a lot of respects.

Of the 22 players selected, 12 earnt their first accolade while four-time All Australian Alex Rance was a surprise selection as team captain. Although half the side debuted in the coveted team, many can agree that every player selected in the final team deserved their spots.

But, as is always the case with the awards night, 18 players can consider themselves very unlucky to not have made the team. Within that unfortunate group there is also a select few who can definitely feel aggrieved that they weren’t on stage receiving that green and gold blazer. Here are the four players who were the stiffest to miss out.

Rory Sloane

A Brownlow favourite, Rory Sloane may become the first player since Matt Priddis to win the league’s best and fairest award and not earn a spot in the season’s best side.

Sloane has been a colossus for Adelaide this season, averaging 24 disposals and producing 139 clearances, the eighth most in the AFL. He also managed to kick 18 goals as a genuine midfielder and lay 176 tackles, the best record in the league this season.

Although Sloan’s form tapered off after his blistering start to the season, it’s safe to assume that there’d be no qualms if the midfielder snuck onto a bench spot at the expense of GWS’s Dylan Shiel.

Josh P Kennedy

Unlike Sloane, Josh P Kennedy started the season very averagely, mirroring much of Sydney’s form. Yet just like the Swans have done this year, Kennedy finished the home-and-away season in superb fashion. Kennedy finished season 2017 with an average of 28.6 disposals, 14 goals, 131 clearances and 94 tackles.

Although probably not worthy of a starting midfield or followers position compared to the form of other players, Kennedy’s super consistent performances for two thirds of the season means his omission in the side is sure to be a sticking point for all Sydney supporters.

Sam Jacobs

A majority of the talk leading into the All Australian Awards night was the jostling for the ruck position. The most likely candidates were Mathew Kreuzer, Ben McEvoy, Brodie Grundy, Paddy Ryder and Jacob’s himself. After McEvoy and Grundy missed the initial squad, it was a battle between the Kreuzer, Ryder and Jacobs. Only Ryder made the cut.

Jacob’s can consider himself unluckier than Kreuzer due to the fact he was the league leader in hit-outs, amassing a whopping 882. Compared to Ryder’s average of 37 hit outs a game, Jacob’s tallied an average of 40 hit outs, confirming his dominance in one on one ruck contests.

Not much separated the two best ruckman statistically but in the end Ryder’s ability to pinch hit forward proved to be the difference. However, it’s still questionable as to why the league leader in hit-outs didn’t make the final cut.

Jeremy Howe

There are no doubts that Collingwood fans will be seething at their best defender being squeezed out of the final team. One of the Pies most consistent performers all year, Howe solidified himself as one of the game’s best half back flankers. The aerial specialist averaged 22 disposals a game and eight marks a game while making 133 tackles, the equal 10th best record in the league.

It’s hard to find a spot for Howe on the starting field with Rory Laird, Sam Docherty and Michael Hibberd all having averaging a statistically better year. However, it certainly would have been a line ball decision with West Coat’s Elliot Yeo for a final bench spot.