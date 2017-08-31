AFLW Origin is another huge moment for women’s sport

Adelaide Crows players celebrate winning the AFLW Grand Final game against Brisbane Lions at Metricon Stadium in Carrara on the Gold Coast, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

AFL Women’s players are used to being flag-bearers and trailblazers for their gender, but on Saturday night they take on another cause.

State of Origin footy.

The state against state, mate against mate format has lied dormant this century but the stars of AFLW will pick it up at Etihad Stadium.

And they couldn’t be more thrilled.

“It’s a huge honour. It’s something footy people speak of and miss on the calendar,” Victorian captain Daisy Pearce said on Thursday.

“To get that opportunity will be great.”

According to Chelsea Randall, skipper of the conglomerate team the Allies, it’s also likely to be the best game of women’s footy ever played.

“I think that’s what you’ll see on the weekend … it’s the best against the best,” she said.

The Victorians will be coached by Melbourne football operations boss Debbie Lee, while super-coach Bec Goddard takes control of the Allies.

Goddard led Adelaide to the maiden AFLW title in March before managing the underdog under-18 Allies to an unbeaten carnival in June.

As with other State of Origin contests, loyalties have shifted.

All eight AFLW clubs have talent lining up on either side of the divide.

Goddard said her club forward Sarah Perkins was being ribbed by Crows teammates after declaring for Victoria, but there’s unlikely to be animosity.

Pearce said player movements among different sides and formats meant players were more focused on enjoying the spectacle rather than settling scores.

“We play against each other in AFLW and back with each other in VFL,” she said.

“Chelsea and I played for Melbourne in the exhibition format and now we’ve got Allies-Vics.

“There’s so many different little byplays and dynamics but what an opportunity. All the banter is light-hearted and coming from a nice place.”

Star players Darcy Vescio (knee) and Erin Phillips (basketball) will be unavailable.

Despite the long break between the summer AFLW season and this match, players will enter the match fully fit after state-level seasons.

The match has been scheduled in between the AFL home-and-away season and finals to give the AFLW another profile boost.

It will be broadcast by Channel Seven and as with the regular AFLW season, admission is free.