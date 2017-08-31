Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Frustrating afternoon with the five bets with Balf’s Choice and Heatherly having no luck, Madeenaty just failing to run out the 1100m and Lifesaver racing that touch flat second up.

Looking to bounce back, so here are the five bets for the weekend.

Bet One- Each Way- Caulfield Race Seven Number 12 Yankee Rose

She’s one of my favourites and I am very keen to see what she does here. She is a high class mare for the Vandyke camp who ran a bottler in the Cox Plate last year behind Winx before not being 100 per cent in the Oaks where she was later found to have had bone chips.

Dodged the Autumn, been given a good break and gee she has looked the part at the trials and in a recent Cranbourne jump out. She’s ready to go.

Bet Two- Win- Randwick Race Two Number 8 Up ‘N’ Rolling

The black figures won’t last, like they didn’t with Alward last week. This bloke should be winning.

Progressive type for Chris Waller who has promise a fair bit during his short time in Australia and he looks set for a good campaign off the back of a spank job of his rivals fresh at Canterbury where he careered away under Bowman and showed signs he could feature in better races than benchmark grade.

This will be a good test but I think he can measure up.

Bet Three- Win- Randwick Race Five Number 3 Spieth

If he is going to be an Everest contender, he has to be winning here. He has promised a fair bit throughout his career but this prep will tell us if he is a contender or pretender. Needs to stand up here and I think he can off the back off a sharp trial win at Warwick Farm where he went about his business beautifully in winning. Looks ready to go.

Bet Four- Win- Doomben Race Six Number 15 Rancho Montoya

One of the better bets on the Doomben card. He was six weeks between runs when racing over 1350m here a fortnight back and his effort was very good I thought. Got a bit lost on the turn but once he balanced up he really finished off with purpose. Up to the mile is ideal and is well weighted.

Bet Five- Each Way- Randwick Race Nine Number 2 Cool Chap

I have Washington Heights on top, but the price of odds on is poison. Rather have something each way at the $21 on this bloke. Wrong price for this horse I feel. Having his first run for the new stable and he seems rejuvenated because his recent jump outs have been very good, including the one on Friday.

I could certainly entertain him on an each way basis.