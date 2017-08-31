Can a domestic sevens competition help the cash-strapped ARU?

If the ARU is in financial strife, why aren’t they implementing a strategic plan to cash in on the popularity of rugby sevens?

There are some fantastic examples of successful sevens tournaments, including outside the World Series. The Central Coast Sevens attracts the best international sides, including the Australian and New Zealand teams, over a weekend in October.

These tournaments all focus on a traditional tournament run over multiple days, and increasingly focus on international teams. Smaller, domestic competitions are run by local clubs and build support bases.

So what is the ARU doing for domestic sevens? They have launched a women’s tournament based around universities and a traditional multi-day tournament. These approaches have their place, but what about opportunities for time-poor audiences attending in person or watching on TV?

Many people have commented on the success of Cricket’s Big Bash – bite-sized Twenty20 action with amped up entertainment, a great experience in person and a spectacle on TV. This tournament has shown that there are options beyond the traditional approaches.

My question to the ARU is: why aren’t you launching a comp along the lines of the Big Bash?

Here is how it could work.

Two Sydney teams, two in Brisbane, and one in each of Canberra, Perth, NSW Country, and Queensland Country.

With only eight teams, you could run a short, high-paced and entertaining spectacle each week. One night of action – think the matches splashed at the family-friendly start time of 6:30pm, immediately following the news.

With eight teams, you play a round in each location’s home stadium – opening night in Coffs Harbour Stadium, followed by Suncorp, AAMI Stadium, Canberra Stadium etc.

With eight rounds, the winner is first past the post on points – or add two rounds of finals for ten weeks, with the two top teams hosting finals.

Under three hours per round on primetime TV – definitely a way to bring in an audience.

The ARU would gain audience share, bringing longer-term profits from a condensed and TV-friendly product. It creates a new pathway for players and fills the gap they have left with men’s sevens. The women’s could then potentially follow after a successful first season.

This is an opportunity for the ARU to build sustainable cash flow from a product suitable for free-to-air TV and to attract market share.