False dawns: The Wallabies’ two incredible halves and the Boks’ win streak

Whose dawn is more false: two halves of perfect rugby against the best in the world that ended in two losses, or five wins with 35 points a game against uninterested foes?
Maybe both the Wallabies and Springboks are deluded. Maybe one or the other is on the rise, or perhaps both are better than 2016 suggested.
Both have inherent weaknesses. Both have several stars.
The Boklings are small in the back three and at least one wing, Raymond ‘The Matador’ Rhule, is afraid of tackling. The Wallabies have a fragile tight five, which is weak at scrum time, and one hooker cannot scrum while another who cannot throw.
Kootchie Koo’s Boklings do seem, at least, to know what they want to do: use their superior fitness to take their foe out to deep waters, and then drown them in late scoring.
The two dozen tries scored by South Africa in 2017 have been mostly from quick passing and straight lines; not mauls. The loose trios should be equally fast, but the Boks are winning more turnovers.
Neither team has a particularly good flyhalf. RAF bomber pilot Bernard Foley is a pole dancer, and Elton Beltin’ Jantjies is more moody than Joe.
The Wallabies do have a world class nine, while the Boklings have a few journeymen clearing from the base.
But the real problem for Cheika’s men may be speed; the Boklings have too much of it, and the Aussies are a little slow nowadays.
Lineouts will be intriguing; but in all likelihood, the scrum battle will be ugly for the home team in Perth.
There are a few mismatches possible: Will Genia would probably beat Ross Cronje by ten metres in a twenty-metre race, Courtnall Skosan could probably win a footrace with Dan Haylett-Petty or Israel Folau running backwards, Folau in the air against any Saffa back, big Eben Etzebeth and little Michael Hooper deal very differently with the referee, ‘Beast’ Mtawarira has 90 caps’ worth of learning to scrum tricky, and Ned Hanigan will probably not enjoy tackling Jean-Luc du Preez.
This might be the pivotal match in the Rugby Championship this season. Win, and the Boks will probably stay alive until the October 7 Test at Newlands against the mighty All Blacks. Lose, and it’s another boring tournament among the also-rans.
It’s always darkest before the dawn, but whose dawn is false?
Jock Cornet said
Great article. We don’t know if we have improved or not. I think reality will come back to bite us when the Boks play in front of a home crowd and the ARU wallabies get booed off the park. Boks by 20. No scrum no contest. We need Nigel Owens as ref as he doesn’t penalise non existent weak scrums if we have a chance. But then again Beale, Foley and Izzy may just turn it on. We need TPN to start.
Harry Jones said
Jock: Who is the ref? I agree that simply rewarding scrum dominance is a far better “guess” than what some refs do (imagine they can discern fulcrums and leverages and elbow shifts).
biltongbek said
Good question Harry.
Forget false dawns, at least the Sun is coming up for both teams. If you look at the Bok combinations and assess them as objectively as possible.
Tight five is technically good at scrum time, solid at line out and quite mobile, several of them are good at turning over ball at the breakdown. Can’s really complain about the selections in the tight five.
Back row provides extra option at line out time, are more ball carriers than pilferers, so perhaps one demon at the breakdown is required.
Our half back pairing of Cronje and Jantjies is solid, not spectacular, Cronje does the basics well, clear the scrum/ruck efficiently and accurately. But he won’t excite you, sadly there is nobody better.
Jantjies makes me always feel he is one match away from a total flop. But then currently nobody else will do a better job. It is the first time in a long time that the Springboks play off 10 rather than 9, and it is a good thing, our rugby is more exciting and positive.
Our midfield is a concern, not a major concern, until they play the All Blacks, but for this coming weekend not a big worry.
Our back three is my biggest worry, although there is a lot of pace, it doesn’t fill me with confidence, apart from Coetzee you can’t really say they have been brilliant thus far the season.
We need better selections in the back three, but for some reason Alister Coetzee thinks that is where he can hide.
The Wallabies at this point in time can be as brilliant as they can be poor, as committed as they can be non plussed.
It is certainly going to be the match that either turns this RC on its head, or turn it into another predictable end.
Harry Jones said
Great post, BB. The silly thing about keeping Rhule in the side when he will NOT tackle, is that we have an obvious solution (who just left for Japan).
The Neutral View From Sweden said
A nice little short story Harry
Agree, this game will hopefully give us lots of answers.
My gut feeling is with the Boks. The only thing I think can ruin it for them is if they try to force their patterns and tactics too much and start playing all guns blazing kamikaze rugby. If they just trust what they have been doing so far this year and put in the hard yards for 80 minutes, I say the Boks looks more settled and complete, and it would take an moster effort for the Wallabies to beat them, even in Perth.
We shall not forget that Wallabies had a terrible June series against arguably weaker opponents than the Boks faced in June. And the Boks June series was pretty good.
I think you are a bit harsh on Elton and his haircut. I thought he proved himself well against the Pumas when he started the game with missing two sitters, but he just kept going and both played and kicked excellently after that, and created one try and made one himself also. I am not saying he is a champion player, but he sure showed the signs of a champion player with that performance.
I am really curious how Kolis will perform against WB and of course the AB’s. He is on track for a nomination for World Player of the Year I say, and if he continues to perform like he has so far this season against the AB’s, he will certainly be on that World Player of the Year short list.
And finally. I have been holding back, but now I have to say it: “I told you so!”. For years I have been going on about making Eben the Boks captain, but all Saffa’s have told me he can’t do the job, he has never been captain before and yada yada yada.
I think Eben is playing better than ever since he became captain and handles the refs really well.
Harry Jones said
Howzit, Olaf Knutssen.
You were right about EE. I was wrong (and he might be my favourite player; I just didn’t think he could talk to refs). I also like his 5 offloads in 2 games! He’s only ever been carded once in all of his tests; and that was not rolling away. But I agree: he’s cut out the niggle.
Kolisi is being pushed by Kriel; and vice versa. Healthy competition between the two. I thought Kriel was superb in Salta, and he is actually playing to the ball more than Kolisi, who is defending like mad and linking smart.
Jantjies is great when his team is winning big. I just don’t trust him when it’s 10-14 down in the 75th minute.
Kia Kaha said
Cheers for that Harry. I think Perth might be the friendliest place in all of Australia to play the Wallabies at the moment.
The Boks will want to dominate at scrum time so running straight lines from an advancing or stable scrum will be a better option than a rolling maul at lineout time.
But these Wallabies know how to score tries as well as leak them. Will the Boks emulate the Lions or will they defend like the other sides, as in choose not to?
Going to be a crucial game as you point out. A must win for the Boks but the Wallabies will think they did enough things right to earn a win. As Nick said in his article yesterday, how does Cheika go about motivating his side?
Armand van Zyl said
I never was a popular kid in school, so I have all the experience to back me when I make a statement that probably wouldn’t be popular among my fellow countrymen.
Wallabies will win by 5.
Because they had two very good halves against the All Blacks? Not really. My line of thought is a lot more obvious and takes the form of a rugby cliché: They’re playing at home and history is on their side.
In recent years the Wallabies and the Springboks have been relatively 50/50. The home team generally wins. The 2013 Springbok victory at Suncorp was the exception. Otherwise, it’s been straightforward.
I can imagine that some Wallaby fans will point to their recent results and say that the Wallabies have a very minimal chance. I would counter this by saying that they lost against the weakest Springbok side in history in Pretoria last year. Form seemingly has little to do with the equation.
The one thing that could get us over the line is oddly, in my opinion, our greatest weakness, which is our pack of forwards. Think about it for a second – which of our backs have looked like anything special? When you look at the Springbok team, the prominent names that make a difference are all forwards. Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Jaco Kriel, Coenie Oosthuizen. These are the names that catch the eye. None of the backs do.
If we look even deeper than that we’ll see that most of our good play comes from the forwards. Coenie has people worrying about the scrums. Kolisi is our top try-scorer and has suddenly become a chief playmaker with his assists. Eben Etzebeth has made the most offloads of anyone in our team and is leading the team with vigor. Malcolm Marx and Jaco Kriel are destroying attacks with their steals on the ground.
In terms of our backline, Jantjies is probably the only one who’s had some notable moments. Serfontein and Kriel are getting by with opportunities created by others. Skosan and Rhule hardly pose any threat other than speed. Andries Coetzee is trying hard, but has done nothing to suggest that he’s the fullback we’ve been waiting for since Montgomery abandoned us 9 years ago. Our scrum-halves are serviceable without being dominant.
Basically, all the Wallabies need to do is find a way to negate our pack, which for some reason they always do at least once a year. Their attack broke the All Black defence, so ours shouldn’t be too hard to cut asunder. If they work around the pack, I’d put them as favourites to win.
Unless, of course, the Boks are genuinely better than we all think they are.