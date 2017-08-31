Hunt eyes Wallabies return

Karmichael Hunt’s recovery from ankle surgery is ahead of schedule, but he knows that the Wallabies’ improved form will make it hard to earn back his spot.

The dual international had worked his way into Michael Cheika’s plans and was a likely starter at inside centre for the Bledisloe Cup opener, but has been off his feet all of August.

Due to start running again this week, Hunt knows it won’t be a case of slotting straight back into the side.

The Wallabies play South Africa in Perth on September 9, before the final Bledisloe Cup clash in Brisbane on October 21.

Australia then embarks on an end-of-year tour of Europe to play Japan, Wales, England and Scotland in November.

“It puts me behind the eight-ball no doubt,” Hunt said of his Wallabies prospects on Wednesday.

“But we’re kind of ahead of schedule … I’ll catch up on Thursday with the surgeon and see what he thinks.

“I’ve just got to get back up and running and then footy-wise see what Cheik wants to do.”

Kurtley Beale has excelled at inside centre in Hunt’s absence, but his versatility could allow the former AFL and NRL player to return via the bench and play various roles.

“I’ve always tried to be pretty balanced in terms of playing style, so it’s definitely a card up my sleeve,” he said.

“But the way the boys played in Dunedin; they did very well and are in good spirits and there is a lot of competition for spots.”

Hunt was speaking at the launch of the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens at Suncorp Stadium, where he will run out for the Reds next February.

Unsure yet of what position he will play at club level next season, Hunt said the once-mighty Reds were doing what they could to be more competitive.

“We’re turning every stone and looking for ways to get better,” Hunt said.