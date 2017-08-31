Japan vs Australia: Socceroos World Cup qualifier live scores, blog

Japan and Australia meet in a crucial World Cup qualification clash as the race for Russia 2018 reaches its penultimate round of matches. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8:35pm (AEST).

The UAE have done both the Socceroos and Japan a favour with their shock victory against Saudi Arabia mid-week and this game now looms as a chance for the two combatants to lock in a place in an automatic qualifying position.

Final standings will not be known until the next round is completed, but a win tonight puts Japan well clear and cements their position at the top of the ladder.

A Socceroos win would see them assume top spot and, with the Thailand clash looming next week, presents the chance for the team to remain undefeated through the entire qualifying campaign.

It has been an extended period since the Australians last tasted victory against the Samurai Blue and tonight they will face a world-class Japan, blessed with talent all over the park. How Ange Postecoglou approaches his structure will be fascinating.

Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic loom as potential ‘ins’ after missing Australia’s last match of the Confederations Cup, a performance still being lauded as one of the Socceroos best in some time. Who to leave out, is the key question for the manager.

In one of Asian football’s best rivalries, the two teams will throw everything they have at each other, knowing the carrot of qualification is before their very eyes.

Prediction

The class of the Japanese team will dominate at times, yet Australia will look dangerous in front of goal after their solid performances in the Confederations Cup.

Look for plenty of goals to be scored as both teams attack the game.

Japan 2, Australia 2

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 8.20pm (AEST).