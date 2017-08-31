Japan vs Australia: Socceroos World Cup qualifier live scores, blog

Japan and Australia meet in a crucial World Cup qualification clash as the race for Russia 2018 reaches its penultimate round of matches. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8:35pm (AEST).
The UAE have done both the Socceroos and Japan a favour with their shock victory against Saudi Arabia mid-week and this game now looms as a chance for the two combatants to lock in a place in an automatic qualifying position.
Final standings will not be known until the next round is completed, but a win tonight puts Japan well clear and cements their position at the top of the ladder.
A Socceroos win would see them assume top spot and, with the Thailand clash looming next week, presents the chance for the team to remain undefeated through the entire qualifying campaign.
It has been an extended period since the Australians last tasted victory against the Samurai Blue and tonight they will face a world-class Japan, blessed with talent all over the park. How Ange Postecoglou approaches his structure will be fascinating.
Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic loom as potential ‘ins’ after missing Australia’s last match of the Confederations Cup, a performance still being lauded as one of the Socceroos best in some time. Who to leave out, is the key question for the manager.
In one of Asian football’s best rivalries, the two teams will throw everything they have at each other, knowing the carrot of qualification is before their very eyes.
Prediction
The class of the Japanese team will dominate at times, yet Australia will look dangerous in front of goal after their solid performances in the Confederations Cup.
Look for plenty of goals to be scored as both teams attack the game.
Japan 2, Australia 2
Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 8.20pm (AEST).
9:40pm
C said | 9:40pm
Rubbish second half start
9:38pm
Sukkan said | 9:38pm
Tense 45 minutes, both sides looking nervous at times. Troisi and Smith need to lift.
What an atmosphere, wish Socceroos fan replicate this next week
9:35pm
Jack said | 9:35pm
Trolisi has been pretty poir
9:32pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:32pm
Half time at Saitama Stadium and the Japanese take a one goal lead into the break.
Possession is one thing but being dangerous in possession is more important.
The Socceroos look decent with the ball yet creating opportunities hasn’t been their strength in the first half.
A long way to go, but there needs to be a lot more extravagance and risk in the attacking play in order to read rewards for the Socceroos.
The Japanese looked great early yet laboured a little through the middle third of that half and the Australians should find enough incentive to think they kind find an equaliser in the second half.
I’m off for a ginger beer to replace the one knocked over by Mrs Thomas and I’ll be back in five minutes for the second half action.
9:28pm
AGO74 said | 9:28pm
The two players who are looking off are smith and troisi. Smith more than troisi but even with his one moment of quality has looked like a player who hasn’t played in a competitive game for two months.
9:31pm
Fadida said | 9:31pm
Rogic has been rotten
9:25pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:25pm
It takes one moment against this team and you are stuck like a deer in the headlights. I think the Socceroos just experienced it.
9:25pm
jupiter53 said | 9:25pm
I was going to be rude, but I have drawn a few breaths.
I will limit myself to saying that if Brad Smith is the better answer to the left back question, then Alex Gersbach must have had a leg amputated on the quiet.
9:26pm
jupiter53 said | 9:26pm
and did Behich’s club refuse to release him?