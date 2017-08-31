Japan vs Socceroos live stream: How to watch the 2018 World Cup qualifier online and on TV

The Socceroos can seal their place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup tonight when they take on arch rivals Japan at Saitama Stadium. Here’s all the information you need to watch the game live in Australia online and on TV.

The Socceroos are currently stranded in third spot in Group B, trailing first-placed Japan by a point but equal with second-placed Saudi Arabia on points and goal difference. And with the Saudis falling to a shock 2-1 against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, the Socceroos can qualify for the next World Cup with a win tonight.

A draw will have Australia in excellent position heading into their final group game against Thailand, with a win in that game able to seal qualification. However, lose tonight and they’ll need to rely on favourable results in Japan’s final match against Saudi Arabia.

With World Cup qualification on the line, you won’t want to miss this game – and here’s how you can do just that.

How to watch Japan vs Australia on TV

The crucial qualifier will be broadcast on Fox Sports, with coverage starting at 8pm (AEST) allowing for a half-hour pregame show before the action gets underway at 8:35.

To watch Fox Sports’ coverage, you’ll need a valid Foxtel subscription with the sports package included.

If you’re without access to pay TV, don’t fear – the match will also be available to watch live and free via the Nine Network on Nine GO. Their coverage also starts at 8pm and will run through until 10:30pm.

How to stream Japan vs Australia online

There are several ways to stream the game online – legally – in Australia.

You’ll be able to watch Fox Sports’ coverage of the game on Foxtel Now or the Foxtel app.

Foxtel Now is a streaming-only service, which you can get the sports package on, while the Foxtel app is the way to go if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package but can’t get in front of the telly tonight.

If you’re not a Foxtel customer, you can catch Nine’s coverage via their online streaming service, 9Now. This stream will allow you to watch the free-to-air coverage as it is on TV.