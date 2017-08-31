 

Matildas look to roll on

Josh Robertson Roar Rookie

By , Josh Robertson is a Roar Rookie

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    Matildas manager Alen Stajcic has named his squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil, which are set to be played in front of a capacity crowd at Pepper Stadium in Penrith and a big crowd in Newcastle on September 16 and 18 respectively.

    The inaugural winners of the Tournament of Nations will go into their clashes with high confidence, having beaten the Brazilians 6-1 in the final match of that competition.

    Australia are on a six-match unbeaten run, which began with a victory over Euro champions The Netherlands, as well as beating the 2015 World Cup winners USA, and 2015 World Cup runners-up Japan.

    Stajcic’s squad is missing Princess Ibini and Alex Chidiac, who are duty with the Young Matildas, while Sydney FC’s Georgia Yeoman-Dale has been called up.

    All eyes will be on current World Player of the Year nominee Sam Kerr, who has been the star of the NWSL, with a recent four-goal effort putting her on top of the goal-scorer’s list ahead of Brazilian legend and upcoming rival Marta.

    The squad is as follows:

    Laura Alleway (Melbourne Victory)
    Mackenzie Arnold (Brisbane Roar)
    Tameka Butt (Klepp IL – Norway)
    Ellie Carpenter (Canberra United)
    Steph Catley (Orlando Pride – USA)
    Caitlin Cooper (Illawarra Sharks)
    Lisa De Vanna (South Melbourne FC)
    Caitlin Foord (Vegalta Sendai – Japan)
    Emily Gielnik (Avaldsnes – Norway)
    Katrina Gorry (Vegalta Sendai – Japan)
    Elise Kellond-Knight (FFC Turbine Potsdam – Germany)
    Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride – USA)
    Chloe Logarzo (Avaldsnes – Norway)
    Clare Polkinghorne (Brisbane Roar)
    Hayley Raso (Portland Thorns – USA)
    Gema Simon (Avaldsnes – Norway)
    Emily Van Egmond (VfL Wolfsburg – Germany)
    Lydia Williams (Houston Dash – USA)
    Georgia Yeoman-Dale (Sydney FC)

    The squad contains 903 games of international experience and 122 goals.

    Stajcic has also added three train-on players to the camp – Sydney FC’s Amy Harrison, fan favourite and Western Sydney local Kyah Simon, as well as Canberra United’s Michelle Heyman, who has missed the past eight months after suffering a serious ankle injury in last season’s W-League.

    With only 1000 tickets remaining for the match at Penrith, fans will need to get in quickly, with the highly anticipated affair set to become a record-breaking crowd for women’s football in Australia.

    It's Finals Time! Show off the best your club has to offer at the business end of the season. We're accepting entries for the Club Roar Awards, judged by Olympian Steven Bradbury. Submit now because we’ve got $10,000 to giveaway! To find out more check out Club Roar.