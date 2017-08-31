Matildas look to roll on

Matildas manager Alen Stajcic has named his squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil, which are set to be played in front of a capacity crowd at Pepper Stadium in Penrith and a big crowd in Newcastle on September 16 and 18 respectively.

The inaugural winners of the Tournament of Nations will go into their clashes with high confidence, having beaten the Brazilians 6-1 in the final match of that competition.

Australia are on a six-match unbeaten run, which began with a victory over Euro champions The Netherlands, as well as beating the 2015 World Cup winners USA, and 2015 World Cup runners-up Japan.

Stajcic’s squad is missing Princess Ibini and Alex Chidiac, who are duty with the Young Matildas, while Sydney FC’s Georgia Yeoman-Dale has been called up.

All eyes will be on current World Player of the Year nominee Sam Kerr, who has been the star of the NWSL, with a recent four-goal effort putting her on top of the goal-scorer’s list ahead of Brazilian legend and upcoming rival Marta.

The squad is as follows:

Laura Alleway (Melbourne Victory)

Mackenzie Arnold (Brisbane Roar)

Tameka Butt (Klepp IL – Norway)

Ellie Carpenter (Canberra United)

Steph Catley (Orlando Pride – USA)

Caitlin Cooper (Illawarra Sharks)

Lisa De Vanna (South Melbourne FC)

Caitlin Foord (Vegalta Sendai – Japan)

Emily Gielnik (Avaldsnes – Norway)

Katrina Gorry (Vegalta Sendai – Japan)

Elise Kellond-Knight (FFC Turbine Potsdam – Germany)

Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride – USA)

Chloe Logarzo (Avaldsnes – Norway)

Clare Polkinghorne (Brisbane Roar)

Hayley Raso (Portland Thorns – USA)

Gema Simon (Avaldsnes – Norway)

Emily Van Egmond (VfL Wolfsburg – Germany)

Lydia Williams (Houston Dash – USA)

Georgia Yeoman-Dale (Sydney FC)

The squad contains 903 games of international experience and 122 goals.

Stajcic has also added three train-on players to the camp – Sydney FC’s Amy Harrison, fan favourite and Western Sydney local Kyah Simon, as well as Canberra United’s Michelle Heyman, who has missed the past eight months after suffering a serious ankle injury in last season’s W-League.

With only 1000 tickets remaining for the match at Penrith, fans will need to get in quickly, with the highly anticipated affair set to become a record-breaking crowd for women’s football in Australia.