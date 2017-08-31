North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Another chapter in the NRL’s best rivalry will be written in the final round, and the equation couldn’t be simpler for the North Queensland Cowboys when they host the Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Cowboys are a side under enormous pressure. A loss here could potentially see them miss the top eight, which would be a hammer blow for the club who won the 2015 premiership.
Sitting in seventh position, a win will lock the Cowboys into the eight and pending other results, potentially even a home elimination final next weekend.
A loss for the Townsville-based club will leave them sweating for the rest of the weekend though. If the Manly Sea Eagles were to beat the Penrith Panthers and the St George Illawarra Dragons to get past the Canterbury Bulldogs, then a losing Cowboys outfit would be eliminated from the finals.
Even if Manly lost, it would then come down to for and against as to whether they or the Cowboys miss out, should the Dragons win.
So, the equation is crystal clear. Win, and then have an at minimum eight-day turnaround before the finals get underway.
But this rivalry always has its fair share of twists and turns. They have gone down to the wire so many times in the last 24 months, but the difference this time will be that Johnathan Thurston is watching on from the sidelines.
The Cowboys at home will give them something, but after a narrow win over the Wests Tigers last week, where they took 65 minutes to kick into gear, they will need to be better this time around.
The hosts won’t be the only team under the blowtorch. The Broncos might be sitting in third position, and needing the Roosters to lose if they are to get a home final but they blew a major opportunity to virtually wrap it up last week.
And it wasn’t just the opportunity for a top two finish. They were blown off the park by the Parramatta Eels, conceding 52 points in a very poor game. The Broncos made more mistakes than you could keep up with, their defence was paper-thin and decision making not much better.
In short, they looked vulnerable for the first time without Andrew McCullough. That being said, Ben Hunt needs a big game to close out the regular season and instil some confidence ahead of the finals, while their defensive game plan, especially on the edges must be stronger.
Prediction
The Cowboys might be at home, but it’s so hard to see the Broncos doing what they did last week. It’ll be close and down to the wire again, but Brisbane should get it done at the back-end.
Broncos by 4.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this crucial Round 26 match from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:09pm | ! Report
12′ – The Cowboys start this set 30 out and spread into the middle for Bolton to take the opening run. Now Granville looks to pass out of dummy half, but he has dropped it cold. That’s a bad error for the Cowboys, and Paul Green had the head straight in the hand up in the coaching box.
Cowboys 0
Broncos 0
8:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:08pm | ! Report
12′ – Feldt and Linnett bring the Cowboys out of their red zone down the right-hand side of the park, then it’s Bolton to within ten of halfway. Good run that and McGuire gives away the penalty here.
Chance for the Cowboys to go on the attack now.
8:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:08pm | ! Report
11′ – Plenty of metres here from the Broncos. Boyd a good run to get the set going, then they are up and well over halfway before the kick goes down to Coote who brings it away from his own line.
8:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:07pm | ! Report
10′ – The Cowboys get back to halfway, and this game is very much in a holding pattern at the moment. Good runs early in the set that time with Feldt getting involved to come up to halfway before Martin does the kicking from the short side.
8:07pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | 8:07pm | ! Report
I am really pleased with Darius Boyd’s first couple of runs, a far cry from last week.
8:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:06pm | ! Report
9′ – The Broncos are straight back to halfway. Kahu and Oates both with runs early in the set before Thaiday and McGuire get involved to get the Broncos over halfway. Hunt puts the bomb up and Coote brings it back for the Cowboys.
8:06pm
Rellum said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Just turned the game on Cowboys are specials tonight I think.
8:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:06pm | ! Report
8′ – The Cowboys now working it away from their own line through the outside backs, bringing it up to halfway with some nice play down the short side before Morgan bombs from there and Boyd brings it away from the line.
End-to-end stuff early.
