Round 26 best and worst case scenarios for finals and spoon contenders

The NRL finals are almost upon us, and there’s still a couple of spots up for grabs in the top eight. Out of the games this weekend, three of them have the power to directly influence who makes the finals.

In addition to that, the top four is anything but settled, while the Knights could avoid another wooden spoon – even though they would need a miracle.

Below is a team-by-team breakdown of the best and worst case scenarios for each team left in contention.

Finals

1. Melbourne Storm

Competition points and for/against: 42 points, +271

Fixture: versus Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park (Saturday, 7:30pm)

Best case scenario: 1st place

This one doesn’t matter in the slightest. The Storm had the minor premiership wrapped up weeks ago. They might rest some players, so a best case scenario is no injuries before the finals.

Worst case scenario: 1st place

1st place. Injuries are the only thing that can de-rail Melbourne.

2. Sydney Roosters

Competition points and for/against: 36 points, +68

Fixture: versus Gold Coast Titans at Allianz Stadium (Saturday, 3pm)

Best case scenario: 2nd place

It’s pretty simple for the Roosters. Win and they hold onto a home final in the first week, finishing second place. Playing the Titans, one would expect them to hold their own as well.

Worst case scenario: 4th place

Should the Roosters lose, their for and against doesn’t give them much breathing space. The Broncos and Eels are both snapping at their heels, and so long as Brisbane win – doesn’t matter by how many, the Roosters would fall to third.

3. Brisbane Broncos

Competition points and for/against: 34 points, +154

Fixture: versus North Queensland Cowboys at 1300 Smiles Stadium (Thursday, 7:50pm)

Best case scenario: 2nd place

The Broncos need to win to ensure they don’t fall a spot down the ladder, but they also could get themselves a home final. If the Roosters lose to the Titans and the Broncos beat the Cowboys, that’ll be an automatic reversal in their positions for a likely match next Friday night.

Worst case scenario: 5th place

It’d take a miracle, but the Broncos could fall to fifth. If the Eels win and the Broncos lose, then it would be a certain fall to fourth.

Cronulla’s for and against is 93 points behind though. If Cronulla find a way to thump Newcastle like they did last year – remember the 62-0 smashing? Well, you see where I’m going with the miracle theory.

4. Parramatta Eels

Competition points and for/against: 34 points, +33

Fixture: versus South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium (Friday 7:50pm)

Best case scenario: 2nd place

It’s a rinse and repeat of the Broncos equation, except they will need to improve their for and against over the Roosters by 35 and hope the Broncos lose to win a home final. If the Broncos lose, they will jump up to third with a win.

Worst case scenario: 5th place

It’s a lot easier for the Eels to drop out of the top four. They will have to lose, but their for and against is already worse than the Sharks.

5. Cronulla Sharks

Competition points and for/against: 32 points, +61

Fixture: versus Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday 2pm)

Best case scenario: 3rd place

The Sharks could, by miracle finish third. They would need the Eels and Broncos to fall against the Rabbitohs and Cowboys – if the Eels lose, they move up to fourth, while they would need the aforementioned 93-point turnaround over the Broncos to finish third.

Worst case scenario: 7th place

A loss though, and the Sharks could be in all sorts. They can’t miss the eight, but if the Panthers beat the Sea Eagles and the Cowboys beat the Broncos with a 27-point for and against turnaround compared to the Sharks loss against Newcastle, they would fall to seventh. That’s far from impossible.

6. Penrith Panthers

Competition points and for/against: versus Manly Sea Eagles at Lottoland (Saturday 5:30pm)

Fixture: 30 points, +61

Best case scenario: 5th place

They come into the final round equal on for and against with the Sharks. So, if the Sharks lose and they win, they automatically finish in fifth, however if both clubs win it will come down to who wins by more.

With seventh and eighth being so up in the air, it’s hard to say whether it would be better to finish in fifth or sixth at this point.

Worst case scenario: 9th place

The Panthers are far from assured being in the eight. If they lose to the Sea Eagles, the Cowboys beat the Broncos and the Dragons beat the Bulldogs – and let’s face it, that could all happen – then they drop out of the eight.

North Queensland Manly would end on 32, and the Dragons with a strong for and against on 30, while the Panthers would miss the eight on 30 – so much for 28 points being the cut-off.

7. North Queensland Cowboys

Competition points and for/against: 30, +34

Fixture: versus Brisbane Broncos at 1300 Smiles Stadium (Thursday, 7:50pm)

Best case scenario: 5th place

A win could elevate the Cowboys to fifth, but realistically they will probably hold seventh with a win. Unless, Manly beat the Cowboys, then they advance to sixth.

Worst case scenario: 9th place

The Cowboys losing to the Broncos could still see them in the eight. As long as one of Manly or the Dragons lose, they still make it. If both win, they are eliminated.

8. Manly Sea Eagles

Competition points and for/against: 30, +24

Fixture: versus Penrith Panthers at Lottoland (Saturday, 5:30pm)

Best case scenario: 5th place

A win could jump them to fifth if the for and against turnaround is big enough.

Worst case scenario: 9th place

The Sea Eagles could miss the eight and are in danger of doing so. With the worst for and against, they would only need the Dragons to win to miss out. They could still make it if the Cowboys lose by enough to reverse their for and against around.

9. St George Illawarra Dragons

Competition points and for/against: 28 points, +89

Fixture: versus Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium (Sunday, 4pm)

Best case scenario: 7th place

The Dragons control their own fate, unless the world turns against them. A win over the Bulldogs means they will leapfrog the loser to the Panthers-Sea Eagles at least, and the Cowboys should they lose to Brisbane.

The only way they don’t make it by winning is if the Cowboys win and the Panthers-Sea Eagles draw.

Worst case scenario: 10th place

A loss and a Raiders win sees the Dragons finish tenth.

Here’s a stab at how the top nine spots on the ladder will look and the first week of the finals using favourites – and no, these aren’t tips. This is purely going off favourites.

1. Melbourne Storm

2. Sydney Roosters

3. Brisbane Broncos

4. Parramatta Eels

5. Cronulla Sharks

6. Manly Sea Eagles

7. St George Illawarra Dragons

8. Penrith Panthers

9. North Queensland Cowboys

Qualifying final 1: Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels at AAMI Park

Qualifying final 2: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers at Allianz Stadium

Elimination final 2: Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium

Spoon

15. Wests Tigers

Competition points and for/against: 16 points, -170

Fixture: versus New Zealand Warriors at Leichardt Oval (Sunday, 6:30pm)

Best case scenario: 13th place

The Tigers could jump all the way to 13th if they win. For that to happen, the Warriors must lose by plenty (there’s a 51-point for and against difference) and the Titans would also have to lose.

Worst case scenario: 16th place

So, here’s where it gets slightly interesting. If the Tigers lose to the Sharks, the Knights beat the Sharks and there’s a 52-point turnaround in for and against, the Tigers get the spoon.

16. Newcastle Knights

Competition points and for/against: 14 points, -212

Fixture: versus Cronulla Sharks at McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday, 2pm)

Best case scenario: 15th place

It’s one of those, ‘so you’re telling me there’s a chance’ moments. Reverse what was written about the Tigers.

Worst case scenario: 16th place

It’s likely the Knights are going to collect a wooden spoon – let’s not kid ourselves.

Roarers, how do you see the final round playing out?