Round 26 NRL preview panel

PREVIEW OF NRL ROUND-26 MATCHES (ALL TIMES AEST):

THURSDAY, Aug 31:

North Queensland v Brisbane at 1300SMILES Stadium, 7.50pm

Head to Head: Cowboys 15 Broncos 30 drawn 2

Last clash: Round 2, 2017 – Cowboys 21 bt Broncos 20 at Suncorp Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Cowboys $2.70 Broncos $1.47

FootyTAB: Cowboys +4.5

The Cowboys can clinch a seventh-straight finals appearance with victory over Brisbane who have already secured a top-four berth. The Broncos will be eager to prove last week’s stunning 52-34 loss to Parramatta was an aberration, albeit a scary one given its proximity to the playoffs. The Cowboys get the home-ground advantage which has yielded them five straight against their arch-rivals in Townsville. Lachlan Coote will play for the Cowboys after being cleared of an ankle injury. The Broncos’ Korbin Sims is out with a broken arm, while Sam Thaiday has been named at prop and Jordan Kahu returns on the wing.

Key: It’s hard to see the Broncos’ defence being as lacklustre as it was last week. Look for them to bounce back in another close chapter of one of the NRL’s most-captivating rivalries.

Tip: Broncos

FRIDAY, Sept 1:

Parramatta v South Sydney at ANZ Stadium, 7.50pm

Head to Head: Eels 53 Rabbitohs 67 drawn 3

Last clash: Round 12, 2017 – Eels 22 bt Rabbitohs 16 at ANZ Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Eels $1.20 Rabbitohs $4.50

FootyTAB: Rabbitohs +12.5

The equation is simple for the Eels – win and secure a top-four position to cap a remarkable rise in 2017. Avoiding a trip to Melbourne in the first week of the finals is also a possibility. The stakes are considerably lower for Souths who, despite getting hammered last week by the Storm, haven’t been in terrible form during the back end of the season. Manu Ma’u returns to the Eels’ back row, while Zane Musgrove is suspended for the Rabbitohs.

Key: The Eels’ scoring power. They’ve racked up 82 points in two matches since a shock loss to Newcastle, Parramatta’s only slip up in their past nine outings.

Tip: Eels

SATURDAY, Sept 2:

Sydney Roosters v Gold Coast at Allianz Stadium, 3pm

Head to Head: Roosters 7 Titans 8

Last clash: Round 1, 2017 – Roosters 32 bt Titans 18 at CBus Super Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Roosters $1.08 Titans $8

FootyTAB: Titans +17.5

A massive mismatch is on the cards here with a full-strength Roosters line-up taking on an inexperienced Titans who will be without Jarrod Wallace, Dale Copley, Tyrone Roberts, Nathan Peats and Pat Vaivai. A win will shore up second spot for the Roosters and snub out the outside chance of them having to travel to Melbourne for the first week of the finals.

Key: The Roosters have scored 38 of their 82 tries down the left side this season, equal second-most in the league.

Tip: Roosters

Manly v Penrith at Lottoland, 5.30pm

Head to Head: Sea Eagles 50 Panthers 33 drawn 1

Last clash: Round 18, 2017 – Panthers 16 bt Sea Eagles 8 at Pepper Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Sea Eagles $1.80 Panthers $2

FootyTAB: Panthers +2.5

Daly Cherry-Evans’ left and right feet salvaged an incredible golden-point victory for the Sea Eagles last week against the Warriors. Manly will hope his inspirational field goals give them momentum going into a must-win clash with Penrith. Both sides are in danger of missing the finals if the Dragons and Cowboys win. It’s even more precarious for the Sea Eagles who could drop out of the top eight if the Dragons triumph and the Cowboys maintain their points-differential advantage which sits at 10.

Key: The Panthers have won two of eight matches against the current top eight, although one of those victories was two months ago against the Sea Eagles.

Tip: Panthers

Melbourne v Canberra at AAMI Park, 7.30pm

Head to Head: Storm 28 Raiders 11

Last clash: Round 20, 2017 – Storm 20 bt Raiders 14 at GIO Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Storm $1.30 Raiders $3.50

FootyTAB: Raiders +9.5

A dead rubber with the Storm wrapping up top spot two weeks ago and the Raiders no longer a chance of playing finals. Sia Soliola’s return adds a fascinating plot line. The veteran Raiders’ forward’s last game against Melbourne was when he knocked out Billy Slater with a brutal hit and copped a five-week ban. It’s yet another milestone for Storm skipper Cameron Smith who will equal Darren Lockyer’s NRL record of 355 matches.

Key: The Raiders pushed the Storm last time they met, but Smith and Slater missed most of the second half. With nothing left to play for, can the Green Machine find the intensity to match a Storm side fine-tuning their premiership push?

Tip: Storm

SUNDAY, Sept 3:

Newcastle v Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium, 2pm

Head to Head: Knights 27 Sharks 21 drawn 1

Last clash: Round 5, 2017 – Sharks 19 bt Knights 18 at Southern Cross Group Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Knights $3.50 Sharks $1.30

FootyTAB: Knights +10.5

The Sharks can regain their spot in the top four with a victory over the Knights, but need the Eels to suffer a last-round slip-up against Souths. It’s been a funny year for the reigning premiers who have struggled to find top gear yet have managed 14 wins. The Knights have only a slim chance of avoiding a third-consecutive wooden spoon, needing a big win and the Warriors to overcome the Wests Tigers. They’ll be aiming to celebrate their Old Boys’ day with an upset victory to further derail the Sharks’ title defence.

Key: The Knights lost by the slimmest margin the last time they faced the Sharks, but their tiring youngsters are up against it this time.

Tip: Sharks

St George Illawarra v Canterbury at ANZ Stadium, 4pm

Head to Head: Dragons 11 Bulldogs 22

Last clash: Round 14, 2017 – Bulldogs 16 bt Dragons 2 at ANZ Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Dragons $1.37 Bulldogs $3.10

FootyTAB: Bulldogs +8.5

The Dragons are still alive but could be out of finals contention by the time they take the field on Sunday. Cronulla-bound star Josh Dugan will be desperate to make sure this isn’t his final game wearing the Red V as he returns to the line-up after being dropped last week for missing the team bus. Chase Stanley replaces Brett Morris (ribs) on the wing for the Bulldogs, while Josh Reynolds is a chance of playing after being included among the reserves.

Key: Will the Dragons get the chance to ensure their fast start to the year won’t go to waste? They led the competition after seven rounds.

Tip: Dragons

Wests Tigers v Warriors at Leichhardt Oval, 6.30pm

Head to Head: Tigers 14 Warriors 13

Last clash: Round 25, 2016 – Tigers 36 bt Warriors 24 at Mt Smart Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Tigers $1.55 Warriors $2.45

FootyTAB: Warriors +4.5

The Tigers will farewell skipper Aaron Woods and star fullback James Tedesco in a match which will have little bearing on the ladder. The wooden spoon can be avoided for the Tigers with a win. This would small consolation after a tough year on and off the field. The Warriors had their hearts broken by Manly in golden point to slump to an eighth-straight loss. Another defeat will consign them to their worst season since 2009. They’ll also farewell some influential players with Kieran Foran, Ryan Hoffman and Ben Matulino playing their final matches for the club.

Key: The Warriors have won one match outside Auckland this season and it’s hard to see that changing as the Tigers say an emotional goodbye to Woods and Tedesco at Leichhardt.

Tip: Tigers