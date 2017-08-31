Socceroos sunk! Japan jump Australia 2-0

The Samurai Blue have beaten the Socceroos 2-0 at the Saitama Stadium and fully deserved their victory.
A goal in each half was a fair reflection of proceedings, where the Socceroos failed to put consistent pressure on the home side in what was a disappointing performance from the Aussies.
The early stages saw the Japanese dominate the contest and the well-organised Socceroo defence repel any half chances created.
As the first period rolled on the Socceroos started to gain some traction in terms of possession yet failed to find clear avenues to goal.
The late goal from Asano with less than five minutes remaining in the first half appeared to hurt the visitors and their start to the second period was less than inspiring.
The Socceroos still found consistent periods of attack during the second half yet failed to provide any consistent and realistic chances.
Ideguchi’s wonderful strike in the second half quite possibly heralded his arrival as a key player for the Japanese for a long time to come, as well as sealing the Australians fate in the qualification race.
If Japan take a B-team into the contest against Saudi Arabia, the Socceroos appear doomed. If a real contest takes place and the Japanese seek all three points, the Socceroos need to find a way past Thailand, which, despite seeming easy on paper, was far from the case last time around.
All in all, this was a disappointing performance in many ways from the Socceroos.
After pushing Chile and performing well at the Confederations Cup, the local fans were optimistic about the final two qualifiers and felt things could have been wrapped up with at least a point tonight.
However, once again the Socceroos have found a way to create stress for us all and we will have another week of waiting before we know our fate.
Whatever the outcome, Postecoglou, staff and players need to produce something much better if this team is to achieve anything in Russia 2018 – if we even get there.
August 31st 2017 @ 10:35pm
Bazz said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:35pm | ! Report
The change to the back 3 has been a disaster
We just don’t have the technical players to run that formation.
August 31st 2017 @ 10:44pm
Fadida said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:44pm | ! Report
Nemesis and Caltex would disagree, call us “keyboard warriors”
August 31st 2017 @ 10:45pm
Stevo said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:45pm | ! Report
Ange clearly disagrees.
August 31st 2017 @ 10:50pm
jupiter53 said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:50pm | ! Report
I thought the back 3 in and of themselves were the least of our problems tonight. I am not sure that formation was the issue. I seem to remember losing to Japan in the Asian Cup Final with a similar problem of the left back of a back 4 losing his attacker.
Personnel was more the issue.
Brad Smith was a disaster. Disastrously asleep in defence, and ineffective in attack due mainly to his appalling touch.
Rogic was well off the pace; perhaps the Scottish League is too slow.
Perhaps they were great in training?
Juric was badly missed.
August 31st 2017 @ 10:52pm
jupiter53 said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:52pm | ! Report
and I know Juric came on later, but I would have thought he would have been on from the start if fit, and Kruse for either Rogic or Troisi.
August 31st 2017 @ 10:57pm
Fadida said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:57pm | ! Report
They got in behind us out wide at will. A formation issue
August 31st 2017 @ 11:05pm
Kangajets said | August 31st 2017 @ 11:05pm | ! Report
Re rogic
Yes the Scottish league is woeful. Only Celtic would beat an A league team
August 31st 2017 @ 10:42pm
Kangajets said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:42pm | ! Report
Yeah but Ange is a genius according to nemesis. So how could we lose
August 31st 2017 @ 10:46pm
Fadida said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:46pm | ! Report
And we know nothing (even though we forecast this, right down to the selection of Brad Smith and the rubbishness of Kruse, and that back 3)
August 31st 2017 @ 10:46pm
Sukkan said | August 31st 2017 @ 10:46pm | ! Report
Time for some to eat humble pie and get their delusions checked out