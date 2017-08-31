The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 26

The final round of the NRL is upon us. Spots are still up for grabs in the finals, Mad Mondays are just around the corner for eight teams and The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel are going to tell you everything you need to know and some you don’t about Round 26.

While the ladder isn’t decided, most of the final round feels a little predictable. Three games will have a direct influence on which teams make the eight, with three others determining positions within the top eight.

Those other three games confirm who is going to receive the all-important double chance in the top four.

At the bottom of the eight, the Panthers play the Sea Eagles, the Cowboys will fight for survival against the Broncos and the Dragons must win against the Dogs to qualify.

Essentially, the Cowboys will be in strife if they lose and the Sea Eagles win, the Sea Eagles are in trouble if they don’t win and the Panthers are up the creek if they lose and the Cowboys win.

There are plenty of scenarios, but the only way the actual make-up of the eight changes is if Paul McGregor’s men can beat Canterbury.

The battle for the top four is also on, with that Broncos game, the Sharks playing Newcastle, the Eels ‘hosting’ the Rabbitohs and the Roosters travelling to the struggling Gold Coast.

I managed to win last week’s round, picking a pretty ordinary five out of eight games. Tim and The Crowd had four, while Mary and Greg rounded things out with three. That leaves the order as The Crowd (123), Greg (117) six behind, me (111) another six behind. Mary is on 108 while Tim has finally cracked three figures on 100.

Tips: Cowboys, Eels, Roosters, Panthers, Raiders, Sharks, Bulldogs, Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

Cowboys. Yeah, you heard me! The Cowboys to win. No Andrew McCullogh means no Broncos defence up the centre, as Parra showed. Cowboys in extra time by a point.

Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Eels. Do the Rabbitohs have a team to field? The Eels are playing for top four. Rabbitohs are a rabble.

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

Roosters. The Titans will be a speed bump on the way to the top two for the Roosters.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. Sea Eagles just beat the most disappointing side in the NRL last weekend. The Panthers aren’t the most disappointing side and they need to win to play finals. They will win.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. They like winning dead rubbers. It’s all so sad…

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. They absolutely have to win if they want a home elimination final or top four spot. I reckon they will.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. The doggies have an awesome record against the Dragons. Don’t know why. However, most of the Bulldogs are playing for their careers.

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Tigers. The Warriors are simply awful. Just awful.

Tips: Cowboys, Eels, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Storm, Sharks, Dragons, Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

Cowboys. What a game this would have been if both sides were fully fit. The return of Coote and Cooper worked wonders for the Cowboys last week – they are going to finish the season off on a high.

Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Eels. But not by very many. I’m expecting this game to be close.

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

Roosters. By plenty. This one could get ugly.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Sea Eagles. The Panthers go into this game potentially without Matt Moylan and without Dylan Edwards. Without Dylan Edwards the Panthers are a very different prospect and I think will struggle.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Storm. I fully expect the Storm to take advantage of Canberra’s poor defence and score plenty of points in this game.

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. Had the Knights been close to full fitness I would have picked them – but without Sione Mata’utia and Brock Lamb, I think it is too big an ask.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Dragons. At this stage the Dragons will know whether they still have the chance to play finals football and I have a feeling they are just going to sneak in.

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Tigers. What a game to finish off the year – Aaron Woods and James Tedesco to leave Leichhardt as winners.

Tips: Broncos, Eels, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Storm, Sharks, Dragons, Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. This is a danger game for them, with the Cowboys needing to win or risk finishing outside of the top eight, but surely their attitude in defence will be a lot better than it was against the Eels.

Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Eels. There’s a chance the Rabbitohs will rebound strongly after the hiding they got from the Storm, but even if they do the Eels should have them well covered. They’re genuine title contenders.

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

Roosters. This could be a massacre as the Roosters warm up for the finals by playing in the afternoon sunshine against a team who can’t wait for the end of the season and have injuries on top of that.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Sea Eagles. They have mostly struggled recently, but hung in there to get an extra-time win over the Warriors and that will be good for their confidence. Will be pumped up to finish strongly at home.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Storm. Too bad the Raiders aren’t still some chance of making the finals. That would’ve added a lot to this contest. Instead, Storm to win well as they look to enter the finals on a high.

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. Have blown their chance of finishing in the top four unless the Rabbitohs beat the Eels. Still, they need to find some form to go into the finals with confidence rather than uncertainty.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Dragons. Tricky one now the Bulldogs have won two straight, but if the Dragons defend as resolutely as they did against the Panthers it is likely to frustrate the opposition halves into making mistakes.

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Tigers. Tipped the Warriors last week and they couldn’t defend a seven-point lead with five minutes to go. I can’t do it again. Tigers to send Tedesco and Woods off with a Leichhardt win.

Tips: Broncos, Eels, Roosters, Panthers, Storm, Sharks, Dragons, Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. It’s hard to see North Queensland winning, despite showing some attacking flare towards the end of last week’s game with the Tigers. They will be desperate, but so will the Broncos who, pending on other results can still get a home final. At any rate, they won’t want to go into September with two straight losses.

Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Eels. They ran 50 up on Brisbane. Despite some improved efforts for Souths, this one could be a cricket score. Parramatta are desperate to try and lock up a second chance.

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

Roosters. With a chance to lock down a home final and not needing to rely on other results to get one, the Roosters won’t make a mistake here.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. This is the game of the round – certainly in terms of finals implications, anyhow. The winner qualifies without a doubt, and the loser will be sweating for 24 hours more than likely. Manly have been ordinary and for the life of me, I don’t know how they turn it around, even at home.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Storm. The Raiders will be broken with their season finally extinguished. They have nothing left to play for after their run over the last six weeks and the only questions here are, how many players will Melbourne rest and Melbourne by how many?

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. The Knights need a miracle to avoid the wooden spoon, but it won’t be happening. Cronulla are another team who will be desperate – they will know by this stage of the weekend whether they can make the top four, but expect them to score plenty of points either way.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Dragons. It’s a pretty simple equation for the Red V. Win and they play finals (unless Penrith and Manly draw). Lose, and they don’t. I can’t quite believe Josh Dugan has been namedn, but they beat Penrith last week and should pick up a win against a Canterbury side who they always bring the best out of.

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Tigers. What a game to finish off the season. Wait, no. Actually, no it’s not that good. The final game of the season, and we all should get to stand around and laugh at the Warriors one more time.

Round 26 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd COW v BRO COW BRO COW BRO ??? EEL v RAB EEL EEL EEL EEL ??? ROO v TIT ROO ROO ROO ROO ??? SEA v PAN PAN SEA SEA PAN ??? STO v RAI RAI STO STO STO ??? KNI v SHA SHA SHA SHA SHA ??? DRA v BUL BUL DRA DRA DRA ??? TIG v WAR TIG TIG TIG TIG ??? Last week 4 3 3 5 4 Total 100 117 108 111 123

