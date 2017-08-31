2017 season review: North Melbourne Kangaroos

North Melbourne were a popular pick to slide in 2017 and, while they were mostly competitive, they still ended up with just the six wins and a bottom four finish.

Were the Kangaroos just desperately unlucky in 2017? Or will they be anchored to the bottom for some time to come?

What I predicted

“This is a club that lost 11 of its last 14 with a better list than it has now. 2017 will be a rebuilding year.”

Prediction: 14th

What actually happened

It was almost a polar opposite to North’s historic 9-0 start from a season ago, with the Kangaroos dropping their first five games of the season to put their overall losing streak, including the end of 2016, at ten games.

Poor luck was partly to blame for that start though, and the club were able to rebound with a strong five weeks of football that netted them four impressive wins.

Faint finals hopes were promptly dashed by a seven-game losing streak however, although Brad Scott’s men were able to rocket from wooden spoon favourites to 15th after a comfortable final round win over Brisbane.

While five of the club’s losses in 2017 came by fewer than ten points, four of those losses came against the Bulldogs and Fremantle twice each. There’s probably a bit more to that statistic than just ‘bad luck’.

Stats-wise it’s somewhat redundant to compare North Melbourne’s 2016 and 2017 seasons, as their 2016 season was so clearly split down the middle.

What was noticeably different about the Kangaroos in 2017 was the distinct youth-focus compared to last year’s limp to the finish line.

Brad Scott had to back up the questionably-handled delistings of Brent Harvey, Drew Petrie, Michael Firrito and Nick Dal Santo with a year dedicated to the kids – and he did just that.

North blooded ten debutants in 2017, with Jy Simpkin and Declan Mountford both managing to play more than half the home-and-away season in the firsts, while most of the others showed some promise.

Best win

Round 7: North Melbourne 22.13 (145) def. Adelaide 13.8 (86)

Coming up against the then-undefeated Crows, not even their unheralded strong form in Hobart was supposed to give North Melbourne the slightest chance.

The game turned out to be a bloodbath from the opening bounce, but stunningly – it was the Kangaroos dealing all the damage.

Jarrad Waite booted six goals, while Ben Cunnington starred with 29 disposals, 13 clearances and two goals as the Roos rode a 64-0 first quarter on route to a stirring 59-point win.

Worst loss

Round 20: North Melbourne 7.15 (57) def. by Collingwood 16.15 (111)

Having just snapped a seven-game losing streak against the finals-bound Demons, North hosted fellow strugglers Collingwood with an opportunity to put together a strong final month of football.

Instead, Brad Scott’s men came out ice cold in an ugly display.

The 54-point margin was bitterly disappointing in itself but, if not for some poor kicking for goal from the Magpies and a herculean 22-disposal, five-goal effort from skipper Jack Ziebell, it could have been much, much worse.

What needs to happen next year?

Scott proved he wasn’t afraid to kill the Easter Bunny last offseason and, while few of North’s veterans have quite the same status as those jettisoned last year, he must be bold again and let youth do the talking in 2018.

At this stage, offering injury-prone Jarrad Waite a contract for next season is just robbing players like Sam Durdin, Ben McKay and Mason Wood gametime.

Sam Gibson and Scott Thompson have done enough to earn deals for next year, but unfortunately it’s probably time for Lachie Hansen to be moved on.

Ideally, by the end of next year, players like Lindsay Thomas and Todd Goldstein will be surpassed by Kayne Turner and Braydon Preuss respectively.

Early prediction

North Melbourne’s immediate success hinges largely on their ability to lure either one or both of lucrative duo Dustin Martin and Josh Kelly.

Given their poor track record of landing big fish at the trade table, I don’t think that will happen.

They’ll be better next year, but not by a great deal.

Prediction: 13th-16th