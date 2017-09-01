Broncos win puts Cowboys on finals edge

North Queensland’s finals hopes are in jeopardy after Brisbane outclassed their fierce rivals 20-10 at a sold-out 1300SMILES Stadium.

A hamstring injury on the halftime siren to star fullback Darius Boyd put a major dampener on Brisbane’s display but a dominant first 40 minutes was enough to leave their fellow Queenslanders in limbo.

Three unanswered first-half tries did the damage for Brisbane. The Cowboys now need either a Penrith win over Manly on Friday or a Bulldogs upset over the Dragons on Sunday to sneak into the eight.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett wasn’t concerned with Boyd’s injury, choosing instead to focus on his team’s defensive turnaround a week after they leaked 52 points to the Eels.

“We knew we had to defend well here, the Cowboys have the best ball control in the competition and they’re a disciplined team,” he said.

“They stick to what they know works well for them, they did that tonight but we were good enough to repel them time and time again.

“That’s (Boyd’s injury) for medical to make that decision, it’s not serious, and that’s the best part, will be one week maybe.”

Brisbane held a 14-0 lead after just 12 minutes. North Queensland were in real risk of being blown out of the water after tries to Matt Gillett, James Roberts and Jordan Kahu but they hit back with Michael Morgan finding Maroons teammate Gavin Cooper close to the line.

Ethan Lowe’s conversion cut the Broncos lead to eight and Brisbane had even more to worry about when Boyd picked up a hamstring strain while fielding a kick on the final play of the half.

The finals-bound Broncos weren’t willing to risk their most influential player, with Kodi Nikorima going to fullback and familiar Cowboys foe Benji Marshall moving into the halves for the second stanza.

Cowboys utility Ben Hampton was denied the second half’s first try when he was held up over the line and while the Cowboys enjoyed a number of repeat sets the Broncos’ defence answered all questions asked of them.

More extended pressure paid off for Brisbane when prop Adam Blair barged his way over while the Cowboys’ predictable attack could only manage a late consolation try to winger Kyle Feldt.

Coach Paul Green was again left to rue some poor finishing.

“The effort’s there but again we lacked a bit of execution,” Green said.

“The way we started the second half, if we had have got some points early it would’ve made a difference but full credit to Brisbane for defending their line well.

“That’s the story of our season, we’re putting the effort in to get in the position to win games but we just can’t ice it.

“Hopefully we get another opportunity.”