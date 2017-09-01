CLUB ROAR WEEKLY: Jaw-droppers, screamers, big hits and Houdini acts

This week on Club Roar, we’ve seen some absolute jaw-dropping moments across a host of sports. From long range strikes to speccies in the clouds, unbelievable catches and some bone-rattling hits. This is the best, and worst, of Club Roar over the past week.

Associates Rugby Union FC

Incredible team try with some insane passing

You can’t say this one isn’t entertaining.

Going coast to coast for a long range pie is one thing, but the moment that really makes this incredible play is a stunning, slightly unbelievable, catch behind the back.

It’s more luck than skill but you wouldn’t tell your mates that as the ball slides around his back, looping up over his head and landing perfectly into waiting arms, while still on the run!

Just to cap it off, that same guy casually pulls out a flick pass down the sideline to complete an amazing try, one of the best of the year by far.

South Melbourne FC

Jaw-dropping long range bomb! + Booming strike from downtown leaves keeper red-faced

South Melbourne may have cruised to an extremely entertaining 9-2 win, but NTC’s Lia Varley really stole the show with both of her side’s goals for the match.

Getting NTC off to a killer start in the 5th minute, Varley finds herself innocuously in midfield with not much going on, but she pulls something incredible out of nothing in the blink of an eye with a deft touch past her defender and a thunderous strike from a long way out of the box.

She gets incredible distance and accuracy on the strike despite barely a two-step run up on the shot, catching the keeper off guard as the ball flies just under the cross bar and into the back of the net.

Just to prove the first one wasn’t a fluke, you better believe Varley does it all again… in the same game!

Despite trailing 8-1 in the dying minutes of the game, that doesn’t stop this goal-scoring machine from adding to her tally in a near-identical showcase to the first stunner.

Latching onto a cross into centre field, Carley lines up the strike from the exact same distance as her first, pushing one touch forward before firing off the shot from a mile out.

Continuing to mirror her first effort earlier in the game, the ball flies long and just sneaks under the crossbar, enough to clear the keeper and find the net once again.

Two incredible goals in the one game from the same person. Outstanding.

NZ CLub Rugby

Defence bamboozled by smart gather

This one really comes out of nowhere, even when you’ve watched it a few times.

In one of the sneakiest plays of all time, this flanker casually digs around in the ruck from the side, holding the pill as the halfback sets out to the right, before the cheeky forward springs into action, flying through a gap in the defence before the opposition can even react.

The whole thing is so sudden and rapid we guarantee you’ll be scratching your head and looking for the replay.

Subiaco Football Club

Is this absolute screamer mark of the year?

Subiaco’s aerial specialist and potential AFL draftee for 2018, Liam Ryan has made a name for himself as the most exciting player in the WAFL in the 2017 season.

Week after week, Ryan has kicked stunning goals or pulled down breath-taking marks. This might be the best of the lot!

Ryan jumps high above the pack, sailing over a sea of shoulder, pulling in an incredible mark before crashing back to Earth.

The height he gets is insane and make it look easy, but this is one serious mark of the year contender.

Russian Premier League

Player tries to recover errant pass but gets walloped by a huge tackle

This is just every halfbacks worst nightmare.

Not only is he working off a scrum in the pouring rain and mud, but the ball is knocked out the back of the pack, meaning he has to go chase the slippery pill and recover the play.

To make matters worse, not only does he not see the opposition No. 8 flying at him, he gets absolutely railed from side on, copping a shoulder straight in the ribs.

Then to top it all off… he knocks it on.

Just not a great day at the office.