County clash abandoned after arrow fired

A match was abandoned in England due to an arrow being shot on field (Creative Commons picture)

An English County Championship clash between Surrey and Middlesex has been abandoned and declared a draw due to a “crossbow bolt” landing on the square at The Oval.

Middlesex batsmen John Simpson and Nick Compton and Surrey’s fielders were ushered inside by the umpires following the incident, with the Met Police saying no injuries had been reported.

With the Division One encounter meandering towards a stalemate in the final session – Middlesex held a 181-run lead with three second-innings wickets in hand – it was decided bring an early end to proceedings.

“Play suspended at the Oval on advice of security. Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square,” Middlesex tweeted.

They later added: “Understandably, after the earlier suspension of play, the game at the Oval has been abandoned with the game ending as a draw.”

Scotland Yard said it had been called to “reports that an arrow or crossbow bolt had been loosed into the Oval Cricket ground”..

“At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground,” the force added in a statement.

“There have been no arrests.

“We retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries continue.”