Fijian Drua eye ‘dream’ rugby opportunity

Fijian Drua captain John Stewart says the National Rugby Championship newcomers will make the most of the opportunity to shop themselves to the rugby world on Saturday.

A proactive national body has ensured Fiji’s latest faces won’t end up representing another country, like so many of their predecessors.

But Drua’s NRC arrival still presents a chance for Fiji’s best local talent to catch the eye of Super Rugby or European clubs.

Stewart played for Japanese Super Rugby outfit Sunwolves last season, but is off contract for 2018 and like his teammates knows what is at stake.

“We always talk about playing Super Rugby, that’s the dream,” the 29-year-old told AAP.

“Not saying it’s a bad life back home, but the money you can get can support your family so you have to take the opportunity as it comes.

“We are all local boys, who come from the island and are policeman, firemen, army officers. But we aren’t just here to make up the numbers.”

About 150 Fijians ply their trade across all divisions in French rugby alone, while Samu Kerevi, Tevita Kuridrani, Henry Speight, Sefa Naivalu, Eto Nabuli and Marika Koroibete are all in the mix for the Wallabies.

Other Fijians, like Melbourne Storm flyer Suliasi Vunivalu have found success in the NRL and many more have played for the world champion All Blacks.

Fiji Rugby Union has ensured this squad is off the market though, signing the Drua to contracts and capping those who had not already tasted Test rugby in a Fiji A v Tonga A clash earlier this year.

“It’s frustrating to see all the Fijians in the backline for the Wallabies, because those guys followed the pathway back home,” Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula said.

“Rugby isn’t professional back home and while it’s not professional they’ll be playing for those countries.

“We’ve made progress though and for these guys life is just rugby, rugby, rugby and (the opportunity) is definitely on their minds.”

Drua will play Brisbane City at Ballymore on Saturday, with City boasting exiled Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper among a smattering of Queensland Reds and Australian talent.

The newcomers will also host NRC games this season and promise to play the breathtaking rugby Fiji is known for.

“From playing in Europe I’ve seen the amount of teams that have benefited from having Fijian reps there,” Cooper said.

“The current Wallabies team and every Super Rugby team has a Flying Fijian winger.

“It’s going to be a great spectacle and by no means do we feel like we’re going to be the Harlem Globetrotters against the original Harlem Globetrotters of rugby.”