Japan were simply too good for the shocking Socceroos

Every so often you have to put your hand up and admit you’ve been beaten by an opponent who was quicker, stronger and better in every department.
There’s not much else to say about Japan’s 2-0 defeat of Australia at Saitama Stadium other than the simple fact that the Samurai Blue played the Socceroos off the park.
There was not a single facet of the game in which the Socceroos looked more adept than their opponents – unless you count turning over possession – and the hosts came away deserved winners on the back of goals from Takuma Asano and a Yosuke Ideguchi screamer.
That Japan controlled the game from start to finish should have alarm bells ringing among the Australians – who now need to beat Thailand in Melbourne on Tuesday, and hope Japan take points off Saudi Arabia to book a spot in Russia.
And on the basis of last night’s performance, the Japanese will be in no mood to do Australia any favours.
Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou put his hand up and took responsibility for the defeat, stating that he was responsible for both the team selection and performance.
Trouble is, it’s becoming a familiar refrain.
If the Socceroos are to genuinely challenge their international opponents with a 3-4-2-1 formation, they’ll need to start by figuring out how to pass the ball from one teammate to the next.
The second returning Japan skipper Makoto Hasebe intercepted his first pass of the night, you could tell it was going to be a long one for the team in gold.
And the experiment of playing Robbie Kruse at the point of attack was an abject failure.
Kruse may have been expected to lead the line as part of a high press, but his lack of physical presence completely blunted the Australian attack.
It meant the loss of Tomi Juric from the start was more keenly felt than may originally have been expected, especially when Mat Leckie or Brad Smith managed to get beyond a defender, only to cut the ball back to a waiting Japanese defender.
Live by the sword, die by the sword may as well be Postecoglou’s personal mantra – but the gamble of playing three at the back looks increasingly like becoming a millstone around his neck.
By contrast, his counterpart Vahid Halilhodzic didn’t seem particularly fazed, and for all the talk in the Australian press about the Bosnian being under pressure, the much-traveled tactician seemed to have all the answers in front of a typically partisan Saitama Stadium crowd.
The Japan fans fully deserved their celebrations – the Samurai Blue have now qualified for six World Cups in succession – and there’s a few things we could learn from their conduct in the stands.
As much as was on the line in Saitama, the Japanese were to a person nothing less than gracious hosts – providing directions to Australian fans, taking photos with rival sets of supporters and conversing in English when there was no real reason to expect them to.
If the perception across Asia is that Australians are arrogant – and it is – then perhaps it wouldn’t kill us to return the hospitality from time to time.
Still, at the end of the day it’s just a game of football, and the point was rammed home by the untimely death of legendary journalist Mike Cockerill.
I didn’t know Mike especially well, but at one point he was my editor when I wrote a column for Football Federation Australia – at which point he would ring me and conduct breathless conversations about Asian football over the phone.
The first time I met him was a typical Cockerill moment. “Where were you during the NSL?” he demanded to know. “In high school,” I replied – an answer that elicited only the barest satisfaction.
He was a legend of the game, a deserved member of the FFA Hall of Fame, and he will be sorely missed.
September 1st 2017 @ 7:33am
hogdriller said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:33am | ! Report
“Japan simply too good for us” ? Don’t know about that Mike.
Every time on the counter-attack, the Japanese pressured us knowing our players still aren’t comfortable with Ange’s ‘back-three’ system therefore pushing us into making mistakes.
And what was with having Kruse as our lone striker up front? Seems Ange was the only one watching the game last night that couldn’t see the complete inept performance he was having in such a role.
We had most of the possession but the Japanese had far more shots on goal (from memory).
World cup qualifying was definitely not the time to try changing a National teams system of play, it may be ok for an EPL team or such who are with each other week in, week out but its harder for us to adapt to. If God hadn’t messed with our Championship winning style of play by going to a ‘back-three’ then we could beat Japan any day of the week.
Ange needs to change, or he needs to be changed out, its that simple.
Surprised he can get his ego thru the Stadium’s front door.
September 1st 2017 @ 7:43am
Franko said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:43am | ! Report
Ange’s insistence in playing out from the back EVERY SINGLE TIME is appropriate for U20’s or junior teams, not for the national side seeking world cup qualification. Far too much pressure on Sainsbury, Spiranovic, Milligan etc. to be the best passing players in the team which is not their skill set.
September 1st 2017 @ 8:07am
Fadida said | September 1st 2017 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Agree
September 1st 2017 @ 7:37am
Phil of Sydney said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:37am | ! Report
Lots of goals needed in Melbourne against Thailand next week. McLaren, Juric and Cahill all need to see game time and more than last night. Kruse isn’t a striker and should be out wide if used.
Brad Smith managed to get forward but seemed to be lacking in defense and I don’t mean just the first goal.
Hopefully Mooy is fit for the game in Melbourne.
Japan blunted the Australian attack and there were too few shots on goals or even corners. The corner count was 8 – 1 at one stage in the second half. The pressed high and kept doing so all match. The Australian’s kept trying to play out from the back and then put it long when they were being pinned down.
I hope Japan beat the Saudi Arabia next week.
September 1st 2017 @ 7:39am
Franko said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:39am | ! Report
Standard over-reaction here Mike.
We were good for periods of the game but away from home, without a recognised no.9 and against quality opposition it was always going to be difficult.
At half time it only looked like we needed a bit more from Troisi and Smith and we would have been solid all over. Luongo, Kruse, Leckie all looked good and the back three with Irvine looked fairly solid in the first half.
Once Japan got their goal (from poor Smith defending) their tales were up and Ange was rolling the dice with an unfit Juric and Cahill.
September 1st 2017 @ 7:44am
Waz said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:44am | ! Report
It’s a headline that could have been written for many of the games in the recent past; the simple answer is we are not good enough and whether it’s the system, individual players or the fault of the coach is all debatable. But we are not good enough, that is the headline!
September 1st 2017 @ 7:46am
Monday QB said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Toys out of the cot, mike? Disappointing result but it was always going to be a tough game to get a result.
September 1st 2017 @ 7:55am
AGO74 said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Japan were better and deserved to win. I don’t believe we were as abject as Mike describes. The 1st Japanese goal seemed to come out of nowhere and came after both teams had spells of pressure but with neither team really threatening to score. Again in the 2nd half it was relatively even – it was just a bad giveaway. That said you make mistakes you get punished at this level.
We seem to be slowly slowly adjusting to 3 at the back – and with capable defenders like Trent, Milligan and spira at back you can arguably play it. I think they were arguably our best. Luongo started well but became more peripheral as the game wore on.
Irvine is a good spoiler but doesn’t have the vision or passing game of some others
Rogic unfortunately was peripheral at best.
Kruse did well I thought in his defensive duties harrying the Japanese defenders though I agree from an attacking focal point it does not work for him up there. That’s not his fault though – that’s anges for picking him there out of position instead of say mclaren perhaps given concerns over durability of juric/Cahill.
I’m also a little unsure about Mikess pot shot at Australians at the end re graciousness etc?? I’ve never encountered any sort of arrogance of anything like that from Socceroo supporters to opposition fans when they’ve visited our shores. Anyways that’s just my experience. And if we want to talk about arrogance how about the Saudi teams pathetic refusal to stand for a minutes silence before the Adelaide game.