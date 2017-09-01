Millman reaches third round of US Open

John Millman has continued his blazing US Open run to charge into the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Australia’s last man standing backed up his upset defeat of Nick Kyrgios with a 6-1 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 dismissal of Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri.

Millman next plays either German Philipp Kohlschreiber or Colombian Santiago Giraldo – both unseeded – and has a big opportunity to advance to the second week.

Contesting the season’s final grand slam on an injury-protected ranking, Millman’s progression to the last 32 is a huge result for the Queenslander in his latest comeback from surgery.

The 28-year-old, who has had two shoulder reconstructions, underwent the knife to repair a groin tear and entered the Open as the No.235 in the world.

He is now projected to soar at least 60 spots up the rankings, as well as earn a cheque for $US144,000 ($181,000) – more than doubling his season earnings – or possibly more following his impressive run.

Showing no physical effects from his four-set win over Kyrgios, Millman struck 27 winners and broke Jaziri seven times in a victory that took exactly two hours.

Millman is attempting to become the lowest-ranked player since 1985 to make the last 16 in New York.

With Kyrgios under a fitness cloud, Thanasi Kokkinakis bowing out in the opening round and Jordan Thompson exiting in round two, Millman is also giving Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt food for thought ahead of this month’s semi-final in Belgium.