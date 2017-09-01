Parramattta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels have one eye on finals, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs are preparing for what will be the last game of their season when the two face off at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:50pm (AEST).
If you took the performances of both sides from last week, the Eels would win this game in a cricket score.
Parra were meticulous and outstanding in attack in their 52-34 dismantling of premiership contenders Brisbane, while South Sydney were pummelled 64-6 by a red-hot Storm.
Tonight, the Eels can guarantee themselves a top-four spot, and with it, a ticket straight through to the second week of finals. That is motivation in itself and the return of Mana Ma’u is a huge inclusion.
Corey Norman has been in scintillating form, and will continue to lead his side around the paddock. If Semi Radradra can get the ball in his hands even close to the number of times he did last week, this game will be over before halftime.
For the Rabbitohs, it’s about restoring pride. They were woeful last start, and will be desperate to finish their season with a semblance of respect.
Souths had won three straight before last week’s demolition job, and can take some confidence in the improvement of a number of their forward pack in that time. Angus Crichton has been one of their best this season, and will look to continue eating metres up the middle.
Cody Walker shifts to five-eighth, while Bryson Goodwin will wear the number 1 jersey in a number of team shuffles.
This game will be won in the halves. Norman and Mitchell Moses have steered their outside backs superbly, and have often sparked games with moments of individual nous. If they heat up on a cold Sydney night, they will be too much for a flailing Rabbitohs outfit.
That said, Cody Walker and Luke Kelly can return serve. If their big pack can get a roll on up the middle, they could cause some headaches for the Eels’ outside backs.
Prediction
The Eels are peaking at the right time, and were absolutely outstanding last start. It’ll be an entertaining fixture, but Parramatta should lock up their top-four spot with a comfortable win.
Eels by 16.
8:24pm
8:24pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:24pm
25′
Eels 6 – 4 Rabbitohs
Clark with it for the Rabbitohs on the 5th. Ball goes to Sutton ad then Jennings before Farah kicks deep. Fielded by Smith who cleans up the crumbs 30m from their own line.
8:22pm
8:22pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:22pm
23′
Eels 6 – 4 Rabbitohs
Average kick on the sixth from the Rabbits, but they look full of skip, and probably the better team in this first 24 minutes.
Mannah with it now, 40m from their own line.
8:21pm
8:21pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:21pm
23′
Eels 6 – 4 Rabbitohs
Penalty Rabbitohs.
High tackle from Cam King.
8:19pm
8:19pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:19pm
21′
Eels 6 – 4 Rabbitohs
Penalty Eels.
Walker pinged for holding on to Radradra.
Eels with seven tackles, 35m from the Rabbitohs line.
8:17pm
8:17pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:17pm
19′
Eels 6 – 4 Rabbitohs
Eels now with it, on the 5th tackle and Jennings is well tackled 10m out.
Norman kicks to the sky and Walker brings it down nicely.
Jennings gives away a penalty for interfering with him in the air too, so the Rabbits have a get out of jail free card.
Seven tackle set, they’ll start off 20m from their own line with Farah.
8:15pm
8:15pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:15pm
17′
Eels 6 – 4 Rabbitohs
Kick is away.
Ball now with the Rabbitohs, and Jennings takes it up to their 30.
8:14pm
Emcie said | 8:14pm
Not a good 5 minutes for the eels
8:15pm
8:15pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:15pm
Fell asleep defensively, didn’t they!
8:13pm
8:13pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:13pm
15′
TRY RABBITOHS!
Eels 6 – 4 Rabbitohs
All too easy there for Robert Jennings.
Two man cut out and they watch as he strolls past one and dots down in the corner. Both Jennings boys in it it early.
Kick to come.
8:12pm
8:12pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:12pm
13′
Eels 6 – 0 Rabbitohs
Penalty Souths and a great opportunity with it.
10m out on the 1st.
8:11pm
8:11pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:11pm
13′
NO TRY RABBITOHS!
Eels 6 – 0 Rabbitohs
Bryson Goodwin thought he’d scored off a deft grubber – but he had a foot in front of the play when the kick was made.
Unlucky after some nice lead up work.
Anyway, ball now with the Eels 20m from their own line – seven tackle set.
8:09pm
8:09pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:09pm
12′
Eels 6 – 0 Rabbitohs
Nice consolidating set from the Eels but Damien Cook!
He shows Semi the sideline and burns him before making 50m up the middle as easy as you’d like!
Rabbits with the ball on the 3rd, 30m out.
8:10pm
8:10pm
Nate said | 8:10pm
Was interested to see how Cook would go at the back. Nice start with that run for sure!
8:14pm
8:14pm
Fish said | 8:14pm
Always amazes me how they can rule offside with the same camera angles that make it impossible to rule a forward pass.