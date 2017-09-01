Parramattta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels have one eye on finals, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs are preparing for what will be the last game of their season when the two face off at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:50pm (AEST).

If you took the performances of both sides from last week, the Eels would win this game in a cricket score.

Parra were meticulous and outstanding in attack in their 52-34 dismantling of premiership contenders Brisbane, while South Sydney were pummelled 64-6 by a red-hot Storm.

Tonight, the Eels can guarantee themselves a top-four spot, and with it, a ticket straight through to the second week of finals. That is motivation in itself and the return of Mana Ma’u is a huge inclusion.

Corey Norman has been in scintillating form, and will continue to lead his side around the paddock. If Semi Radradra can get the ball in his hands even close to the number of times he did last week, this game will be over before halftime.

For the Rabbitohs, it’s about restoring pride. They were woeful last start, and will be desperate to finish their season with a semblance of respect.

Souths had won three straight before last week’s demolition job, and can take some confidence in the improvement of a number of their forward pack in that time. Angus Crichton has been one of their best this season, and will look to continue eating metres up the middle.

Cody Walker shifts to five-eighth, while Bryson Goodwin will wear the number 1 jersey in a number of team shuffles.

This game will be won in the halves. Norman and Mitchell Moses have steered their outside backs superbly, and have often sparked games with moments of individual nous. If they heat up on a cold Sydney night, they will be too much for a flailing Rabbitohs outfit.

That said, Cody Walker and Luke Kelly can return serve. If their big pack can get a roll on up the middle, they could cause some headaches for the Eels’ outside backs.

Prediction

The Eels are peaking at the right time, and were absolutely outstanding last start. It’ll be an entertaining fixture, but Parramatta should lock up their top-four spot with a comfortable win.

Eels by 16.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm (AEST).