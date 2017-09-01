Shelby Rogers vs Daria Gavrilova: US Open live scores

Daria Gavrilova is in dominant form and will be out to keep that going when she takes on world No.62 Shelby Rogers, who is playing in her home grand slam. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 3am (AEST).

Gavrilova came into the final grand slam of the year with some fantastic form under her belt, and went from strength to strength in the first round as she dismantled Allie Kick.

The Australian came racing out of the blocks and never took a step back, eventually picking up a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Her serve was about as good as it’s ever been, and as always she controlled the game by dominating position on the court, playing from inside the baseline more often than not.

Given the weather in New York and the fact Gavrilova will have to back up the day after her first round effort, the shortness of time spent on court could come into play here as well.

That could be particularly so when you consider Rogers had to battle her way past countrywoman, 17-year-old Kayla Day. With Roger not serving well and failing to read Day’s the match extended to a third set, something Rogers won’t be impressed with.

Of course, it was barely a surprise. Day is one of the best up and coming talents in American tennis, while Rogers has been struggling in a big way.

While Gavrilova was out winning her first WTA title in New Haven before the US Open, Rogers lost both of her matches between Wimbledon and New York. She bombed out of the first round in Washington, then failed to qualify for the same tournament the Australian won.

Her form was anything but impressive, and still looks to be that way as she prepares to take on the seeded Gavrilova.

The pair have never played before this match, and that may be an advantage for the Australian who is often difficult to work out a plan for in the first maatches of any rivalry she holds.

Prediction

It won’t be quite as easy as it was during the first round for the Australian, but it’s hard to see Rogers – based on her form and even with the home crowd behind her – mounting any challenge of substance on Gavrilova.

Gavrilova in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 3am (AEST) or at the completion of Stefano Travaglia versus Viktor Troicki on Court 10