Victoria vs All Stars: EJ Whitten Legends Game live scores, blog

It’s on for young and old on Friday night (mostly old), as Victoria takes on the All-Stars in the EJ Whitten Legends Game at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).

In what many are (not) calling the most anticipated game of the entire year, the EJ Whitten Legends Game is finally here. The greatest players of our great game will take to the field once more to battle it out, to see whom the greatest truly is.

It is more importantly a game to raise awareness and money for the EJ Whitten Foundation into the research of men’s prostate cancer, the illness that took Mr Whitten’s life.

The AFL estimates that 35 per cent of the proceeeds will be distributed to the EJ Whitten Foundation and Ladder Project Limited, in a brilliant fundraiser.

A pre-cursor to the finals, the game was inspired by the intense Victoria vs South Australia rivalries, which Mr Football (EJ Whitten) himself played in.

The concept for the game started all the way back in 1995, and the record stands at 11-9 in the Victorians’ favour, with one draw in 2000, before the kick-off rule was introduced.

Many will remember last years clash, with Brendan Fevola winning the match for the Victorians after the crowd egged him while he was commentating, kicking the final goal of the game, as well as the sealer in the kick-off.

It broke all kinds of rules, he wasn’t even in the lineup, but nobody seemed to actually care, so whatever.

The Victorians won in the kick-off last year, as Barry Hall won the EJ Whitten Medal, so the All-Stars will be keen to avenge their loss.

Players to Watch

Victoria: Brent Harvey

About the only bloke who can still run in the match, Harvey could still easily be playing AFL footy. Playing for North Heidelberg, Harvey has dominated the season, booting nine goals for the side in a match only a few months ago. He’s gonna have a field day.

All-Stars: Shaun Smith

Look, I’m a Dees supporter, and after the weekend I’ve had, I need something. All I want, all I ask, is to see Smith take another screamer. Either that, or Yze kicks a crazy goal and I can scream “Yzeeeeeeeee”, and remind myself of the good ol’ days.

Prediction

This one could go either way, but I’m going to go the Victorians, simply because they are younger, faster, and they’re Victorians. With Jonathon Brown, Brent Harvey, Dustin Fletcher and Brad Johnson, the Vics should get up, but not by much.

Victoria by 2 points.