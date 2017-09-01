Victoria vs All Stars: EJ Whitten Legends Game live scores, blog

It’s on for young and old on Friday night (mostly old), as Victoria takes on the All-Stars in the EJ Whitten Legends Game at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
In what many are (not) calling the most anticipated game of the entire year, the EJ Whitten Legends Game is finally here. The greatest players of our great game will take to the field once more to battle it out, to see whom the greatest truly is.
It is more importantly a game to raise awareness and money for the EJ Whitten Foundation into the research of men’s prostate cancer, the illness that took Mr Whitten’s life.
The AFL estimates that 35 per cent of the proceeeds will be distributed to the EJ Whitten Foundation and Ladder Project Limited, in a brilliant fundraiser.
A pre-cursor to the finals, the game was inspired by the intense Victoria vs South Australia rivalries, which Mr Football (EJ Whitten) himself played in.
The concept for the game started all the way back in 1995, and the record stands at 11-9 in the Victorians’ favour, with one draw in 2000, before the kick-off rule was introduced.
Many will remember last years clash, with Brendan Fevola winning the match for the Victorians after the crowd egged him while he was commentating, kicking the final goal of the game, as well as the sealer in the kick-off.
It broke all kinds of rules, he wasn’t even in the lineup, but nobody seemed to actually care, so whatever.
The Victorians won in the kick-off last year, as Barry Hall won the EJ Whitten Medal, so the All-Stars will be keen to avenge their loss.
Players to Watch
Victoria: Brent Harvey
About the only bloke who can still run in the match, Harvey could still easily be playing AFL footy. Playing for North Heidelberg, Harvey has dominated the season, booting nine goals for the side in a match only a few months ago. He’s gonna have a field day.
All-Stars: Shaun Smith
Look, I’m a Dees supporter, and after the weekend I’ve had, I need something. All I want, all I ask, is to see Smith take another screamer. Either that, or Yze kicks a crazy goal and I can scream “Yzeeeeeeeee”, and remind myself of the good ol’ days.
Prediction
This one could go either way, but I’m going to go the Victorians, simply because they are younger, faster, and they’re Victorians. With Jonathon Brown, Brent Harvey, Dustin Fletcher and Brad Johnson, the Vics should get up, but not by much.
Victoria by 2 points.
If you want to donate to the EJ Whitten Association, you can do so here.
8:23pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:23pm | ! Report
END OF THE FIRST
Victoria 1.5.1.40 trail the All Stars 0.8.3.51 by 11 points
Crazy scenes so far. Jonathan Brown hasn’t lost a touch, neither has big Scott Cummings! Great fun so far, hope it keeps up in the second!
8:22pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:22pm | ! Report
GOAL STARS
Huge barrel, and Fletcher just gets the goal off after the siren, snapping it around the body on the siren!
Victoria 1.5.1.40
All Stars 0.8.3.51
Q1 0.00
8:20pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:20pm | ! Report
GOAL STARS
Danny Southern bodyslams Jonno Brown!!! It’s Andre the Giant vs Hulk Hogan, where is Jim Ross!!! This is WWE, crazy scenes
Williams for the Stars go down the other end and slot it btw, but that ain’t the story.
Victoria 1.5.1.40
All Stars 0.7.3.45
Q1 0.48
8:18pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:18pm | ! Report
GOAL STARS
The Dees are everywhere!!
Aaron Davey hits up Troy Luff beautifully, and he slots this for the Stars! They’re coming!
Victoria 1.5.1.40
All Stars 0.6.3.39
Q1 2.47
8:17pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:17pm | ! Report
GOAL STARS
SMITH!!! You know what, I’ll take it!!
Great mark falling back in the backline! Not his mark of the century, but we’ll say its close!
Big man Cummings kicks his third as it goes down the other end, he burns off Campbell Brown!
Victoria 1.5.1.40
All Stars 0.5.3.33
Q1 2.47
8:15pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:15pm | ! Report
Calls of Yzeeeeeeee echo through the ground, ahh that takes me back
8:15pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:15pm | ! Report
GOAL VICTORIA
ASSASSIN AGAIN!! THE MAN IS EVERYONE
Just manhandles his opponent, and Brad Johnson kicks this one, with an absolutely freaking huge smile on his face too!
Victoria 1.5.1.40
All Stars 0.4.3.27
Q1 4.23
8:13pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:13pm | ! Report
GOAL VICTORIA
THE ASSASSIN!!! SMILING ASSASSIN !!
Marks on the line, and like the absolutely fantastic bloke he is, gives it off to Ted Richards for his second!
Victoria 1.4.1.34
All Stars 0.4.3.27
Q1 4.58
8:12pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:12pm | ! Report
BT is giving it to Richard Champion, I wanna see a fight, my money is on BT
8:11pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:11pm | ! Report
GOAL VICTORIA
Teddy Richards this time, little one two with Dal Santo and he kicks another for the Vics!
Victoria 1.3.1.28
All Stars 0.4.3.27
Q1 6.43
8:10pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:10pm | ! Report
GOAL STARS
The Moondog finds Peter Matera from 20 out, no worries for the little man, another one for the All Stars!
Victoria 1.2.1.22
All Stars 0.4.3.27
Q1 7.05