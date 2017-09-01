With no Friday Night Forecast, here’s a Friday Funday AFL Mailbag

With no Friday night game to talk about, what’s a football obsessive to do? Take some questions from Twitter! Ranging from sensible to outright zany, they must be answered.

With all due respect to the E.J. Whitten Foundation, tonight’s legend’s game is about as exciting as a trip to the post office. It has been placed in an awkward spot on the football calendar: after ten teams have entered off season mode, before the best eight face off in the last nine games of the year.

It’s like the ads before a movie, except the ads are for Kodak cameras, new Coke and fondue kits. We will not be picking a winner.

Instead, I thought it was an opportune time to try my first mailbag, ahead of Wednesday’s annual AFL finals mega column which will talk about some of the key things to look out for in the four week jamboree. On Thursday morning I sent out the bat signal and asked for questions from users of the social media service.

They ranged from the serious and very difficult…

Can you crunch some numbers and come up with the precise % of forward/midfield time for Dusty that best helps Richmond win. — Simon (@sdoc23) August 30, 2017

(if someone has ten grand to drop on a Champion Data subscription hit me up)

…to the simple and very easy…

Who will have a bigger September 11 – Josh Kennedy or Charlie Dixon? 🤔 — DChauff (@DChauff) August 30, 2017

(Josh Kennedy, duh)

…to the well beyond my pay grade.

What did Dusty have for breakfast today? — Michael (@mikewlee89) August 31, 2017

(Channel Seven will probably tell you if you ask nicely)

Why didn't Jeremy Humm end up being awesome? — Sean (@sjhross) August 31, 2017

(I don’t even know who that is)

Some folks took the chance to openly troll me, which was also fun.

Hi Ryan. As you'd know the best thing about footy is Supercoach. Do you have any smokey value tips for my finals Supercoach side? — Lenny (@lenphil29) August 30, 2017

who will play in the semi finals the week after? — Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) August 30, 2017

Anyhow, among the chaff there was some tasty wheat. There were a few questions that were sort of along the lines of this one, from user @ALFlolz.

Most critical/relied upon player from each finals contender? [Or player you most want to get appendicitis next from opposition team?] — AFLlolz YT (@AFLlolz) August 31, 2017

In alphabetical order, here’s my answers.

Adelaide: Rory Sloane. While the Crows’ midfield has proven stronger than we all thought, Sloane is one of the hardest working midfielders in the competition in defence. He’s also shown this year that when tagged he is almost overjoyed to sacrifice his game and become a nuisance for another opposition midfielder in the clinches.

Essendon: Michael Hurley. The Dons defender is not only an outstanding stopper but a play maker from the back half. Essendon aren’t flush with key position defensive talent – sorry Michael Hartley – and rely on Hurley’s double threat nature to keep opposition forwards honest.

Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield. That’ll do it.

GWS Giants: I was tempted to say Matt De Boer because he brings the only thing the Giants are really missing, which is forward pressure. The Giants also rely on Stephen Coniglio’s flexibility to play inside, outside and defensive midfield. But their most important player for quantitative and qualitative point of view is Callan Ward – the glue that binds the blue chips together.

Port Adelaide: Patrick Ryder. Port rely so much on playing a territory game, making stoppages super important and particularly centre bounces. Ryder has been one of the most effective centre bounce players in the competition this year, and his tap work around the ground can change games.

Richmond: Dustin Martin. That’ll do it.

Sydney: Dane Rampe. Sydney has rebuilt it seasons on the back of stellar defensive work, and there’s little doubt the return of Rampe to the line up has been the catalyst. Rampe matches up on the opposition’s second key forward, but is agile enough to help out Heath Grundy on the number one and play as a loose man should the situation allow it.

West Coast: Nic Naitanui. Which brings us to our next question…

If west coast win what week do you think nicnat would return — Will Rubio (@Z_Bigbird_69) August 31, 2017

If West Coast are going to win this year’s premiership, they are going to need Nic Naitanui to play. The Eagles could cover Port Adelaide in their elimination final given their record at the Adelaide Oval, but West Coast also barely scraped into the finals and have been flaky all season.

Should they win, and Naitanui’s knee is cleared by five independent doctors and also receives a few pre-emptive platelet rich plasma injections just to be safe, he must play against Adelaide or GWS in an away semi final.

The experience of the Western Bulldogs between 2015 and 2017 shows you have to make opportunities if you are given them. That’s not a shot at the Dogs, who’ll be fine. But it is instructive for the Eagles: if you make it in, you’ve got to give it your best shot. For West Coast, that means playing Nic Naitanui if he is right to go.

On a related note…

Port have been awful against top 8 sides this year and even lost to WC at home. Could their 5 v 8 final turn out to be an ugly classic? — Liam Clarkson (@liamclarkson97) August 31, 2017

I hope not, but the pair’s last meeting at Adelaide Oval was on the scrappy side of the spectrum. We’ll talk more about this on Wednesday.

I think 6 teams could win the flag. Do you agree? If yes, is it the most open finals series in some time? — Ryan O'Connell (@RyanOak) August 30, 2017

The Roar’s own Ryan O’Connell makes an interesting point. The six teams, presumably, include the top four, plus Sydney and Port Adelaide. I’d run it back to five given Port Adelaide’s struggles with the best of the competition in 2017, but even then the point stands.

It’s a similar situation to last season, albeit without the spectre of a fading champion in the top four (Hawthorn). This year, the quartet sitting in the top four all have premiership claims, and should Sydney skate through their first round match as the market expects they could end up the favourites given the permutations of the fixture – more on that on Wednesday.

On the issues of home grounds…

Does playing away from Kardinia REALLY effect the Cats? Is it a factor in deciding who will win next Friday might? — Will Sinclair (@sinclair_will) August 30, 2017

What is the quantum of difference between Cats playing at KP and the MCG? Also for Tigers at G or away? — Paul Montgomery (@m0nty) August 31, 2017

It will not be the decisive factor. Lurking behind all the media spin appears a perspective among the smarter fans of the Cats that the ground situation really doesn’t matter. Geelong has won seven of its 11 outings in the Dangerfield era.

Richmond weren’t exactly blown away at Kardinia Park this season either, losing by 14 points in a game they could have won.

It’s a wash. Geelong’s public line is they don’t care where they play and that’s precisely the attitude. Besides, the game is almost sold out with a week to go before the bounce; it’ll be awesome.

what would sting more for Demons supporters: Bombers winning (where we should've finished if we beat Pies) or an Eagles win? — Liam (@lcrowth15) August 31, 2017

Too soon?

Of all this year's finalists, which one would make the best movie screenplay should they win the GF? — D ▵▿ I D (@dav1dmartin) August 31, 2017

I’ll tell you which team it isn’t.

What’s your take on the Essendon redemption narrative? — Mirza Nurkić (@mnurkic) August 31, 2017

We cannot allow Essendon to make it beyond next weekend’s elimination final. We cannot award the bad taste marketing campaign that feted the return of players suspended for violation of the World Anti Doping Agency code as heroes. The sooner the comeback story is finish, the better. We covered this a few weeks back.

As for the best screenplay, that seems like the perfect place to start next Wednesday.