Big V get big win in historic AFLW Origin

It wasn’t the close contest we would have hoped for, but on a marquee night for women’s football, Victoria have claimed 2017 bragging rights with a thumping 97-point win over the Allies in the inaugural AFLW state of origin.

Backing up their one-point EJ Whitten Legends Game triumph, the Vics made it two from two to dominate the AFL’s pre-finals bye weekend, with Daisy Pearce (37 disposals, one goal) and Karen Paxman (30 and one) allowing the big V to dictate terms from the centre.

For the Allies, a disappointing night turned ugly late with captain Chelsea Randall (ankle), Emma Zielke (ribs) and Kirby Bentley (knee) all going down with serious injuries in a ten-minute stretch during the third term.

Zielke was rushed to hospital, while there are fears Bentley, who has a history of knee issues, could have ruptured an ACL for the third time which could spell doom for her AFLW season with Fremantle.

Surprisingly given the eventual result, it was the Allies who controlled the opening stages, with Jess Wuetschner slotting the first goal of the game. But as Pearce, Paxman and the ever-impressive Emma Kearney (28 touches) began to exert their influence, the Allies simply wilted under the pressure.

It was a case of who wasn’t rather than who was for the Vics, with Jaimee Lambert dangerous up forward all night, and while she was perhaps unlucky to finish with only one goal, Jasmine Garner had no such issues, bagging five goals, including four in the second half as the Vics cantered away.

For the Allies, ruckman Emma King was dominant with 40 hitouts, while Katie Brennan (18 possessions) was likewise impressive, but with captain and inspiration Randall taking no part in the game after three-quarter time with a badly corked ankle, the fight went out of them.

A superb smother on the goal line from Randall which denied the Vics a certain goal was a highlight, but in the end, weight of numbers told as the Victorians peppered the Allies’ defence with inside 50s at every turn.

Having already passed the AFLW record of 70 points (jointly held by Melbourne and Adelaide) by three-quarter time, the Vics had 100-point margin in their sights, but fell three points short.

Nevertheless, the record score of 17.11.113 is a remind to the women’s football naysayers who criticise the game’s low scoring and lack of skill just how good the top level of the game is, and just how much quality the competition can provide given enough time and money to develop over the coming decades.

Women’s football is here to stay. And with the amount of talent on display tonight, fans can look forward to plenty of highlights for the coming AFLW season.