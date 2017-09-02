Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The NRL finals have come a week early for the Manly Sea Eagles when they host the Penrith Panthers at Brookvale. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).
The Sea Eagles enter their final game of the regular season equal on points with the Panthers and Cowboys ahead of them, but their for and against has left them in eighth position.
A win will not only qualify them for the finals but give them a ‘home’ elimination match in Week 1. A loss, however, leaves them needing the Canterbury Bulldogs to beat the St George Illawarra Dragons, who sit in ninth, on Sunday afternoon at Homebush to qualify.
The Panthers, on the other hand could drop as far as eighth with a loss, meaning they would face Cronulla next week. It’s still possible for the Panthers to finish fifth as well if they won and the Sharks lost against Newcastle.
The equations at play mean there is plenty on the line, but the Sea Eagles have had high stakes games for the last few weeks and simply haven’t risen to the occasion.
They have looked flat and fatigued more often than not and it was only some late brilliance from Daly Cherry-Evans which got them out of trouble with a golden point win over the New Zealand Warriors last week.
Their defence had been lacking somewhat, with Trent Barrett’s men conceding 30 points against both the struggling Tigers and Bulldogs in the fortnight before last week.
As always, Cherry-Evans is the key man for the Sea Eagles, but he needs the forward pack to work to it’s potential. Curtis Sironen returning will be a boost for the club, but Frank Winterstein and Martin Taupau must pull their weight.
The Panthers, despite not being able to miss the eight have plenty to play for and won’t want to go into the finals on the back of two straight losses.
They fell to the desperate Dragons in Wollongong last week by two points, but before that were on a sensational winning run, which had catapulted them from the bottom four not so long ago. Despite all the wins, the Panthers never looked to be playing at their best, and it’s something they need to turn aorund if they want to make a dent in September.
The wins have constantly come against lower-ranked opposition, and while you can only play what’s in front of you, there’s a feeling the Panthers could have dominated a lot more.
In a blow to Penrith’s chances, young fullback Dylan Edwards will miss the game with Dean Whare to play, while Matt Moylan is still not confirmed for a return.
At Brookvale, Manly have won a staggering 29 of 41 games against Penrith.
Prediction
I’m still not convinced by either team, but I just don’t know that Manly can turn their form around. Desperation does funny things, but not enough here.
Panthers by 1.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this crucial Round 26 match from 5:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
5:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:34pm | ! Report
4′ – The Sea Eagles working it away through Kelly and Uate as they come into the middle, then it’s a short ball right for Lussick who has it on halfway. Manly playing with lots of intensity early, and this time it’s Sironen who is turned back inside. Cherry-Evans rolls a kick through on the last, finds the corner and Penrith will have to work it out of their own end.
Sea Eagles 0
Panthers 0
5:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:33pm | ! Report
3′ – The Panthers will have seven tackles here, and they need them to try and work into the game. The outside backs start it, before Merrin goes for a carry, then Wallace winds over halfway with a lovely little dart from dummy half. Campbell-Gillard is up to 25 out on the fourth, then Yeo is sent to ground on the last. Cleary with a shallow kick on the last and Manly have it on tackle zero.
Sea Eagles 0
Panthers 0
5:33pm
eagleJack said | 5:33pm | ! Report
Why is that a 7 tackle set??
5:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:32pm | ! Report
2′ – Manly back over halfway on the second, then it’s Taupau into the middle of the field. Green switches from left to right in order to send Lussick back through the middle before Green throws an inside ball on the left to Jake Trbojevic. Green kicks for the corner on the last and Uate was there, but he has knocked it on spinning past Mansour.
Sea Eagles 0
Panthers 0
5:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:31pm | ! Report
1′ – False start! The ball falls off the tee. Anyway, away we go. Campbell-Gillard with the first run of the game back from the kick-off and there’s a fast kick chase, before line speed shuts Tamou down at a rate. Merrin goes nowhere on the next, then it’s Yeo shut down. He only just clears the 20 on play 4, then Tamou has another run. What intensity in the opening defensive set and it’s Cleary who has to kick from inside his own 30 with Trbojevic back to almost half way.
Woah.
Sea Eagles 0
Panthers 0
5:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:30pm | ! Report
0′ – It’ll be the Sea Eagles to kick-off here.
Sea Eagles 0
Panthers 0
5:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:28pm | ! Report
The teams are on their way out at Brookvale.
5:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping this evening? Will Manly secure their spot in the top eight?
5:29pm
Alex L said | 5:29pm | ! Report
Think the Panthers should have this one, but Manly might get over the line on desperation.
5:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:26pm | ! Report
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referees: Matt Cecchin
Assistant referee: Alan Shortall
Touch judges: Jeff Younis and Brett Suttor
Bunker officials: Bernard Sutton and Ben Galea