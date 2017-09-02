 

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

Ben Talintyre Roar Rookie

Ben Talintyre is a Roar Rookie

    LIVE SCORES

    Storm vs Raiders

    NRL, 2 September, 2017
    AAMI Park
    40:00 - Storm 20, Raiders 0
    Storm   Raiders
    20 LIVE SCORE 0
    3 TRIES 0
    3 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    1 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Grant Atkins
    Touch judges: Chris McMillan & Jason Walsh
    Video Referee: Jared Maxwell

    The Melbourne Storm host the Canberra Raiders in the final round of the regular season. Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 7:30pm (AEST).

    The Storm come into this one having smashed South Sydney 64-6 last week, while the Raiders have won four of their last five, scoring 30-plus points.

    The only change from either of last week’s teams sees Iosia Soliola return from suspension – the Raiders hard man copping five weeks for his late, high tackle on Billy Slater the last time these two teams met. AAMI Park will be sure to remind him of this.

    The Storm have won four out of the last five meetings between these two, but three have been decided by six points or less, with their last meeting a 20-14 win for Melbourne, each side scoring three tries.

    Statistics suggest that there won’t be too many points in this one, as in their last four encounters, there haven’t been more than 36 points scored.

    Prediction
    The Storm were that classy against Souths last week and they will want to finish off their dominant season in the best way possible going into the finals. They will win easy enough to give Cameron Smith and possibly Slater an early shower.

    Storm by 14

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST) and adde your thoughts in the comments below.

