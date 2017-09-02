Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Storm host the Canberra Raiders in the final round of the regular season. Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 7:30pm (AEST).
The Storm come into this one having smashed South Sydney 64-6 last week, while the Raiders have won four of their last five, scoring 30-plus points.
The only change from either of last week’s teams sees Iosia Soliola return from suspension – the Raiders hard man copping five weeks for his late, high tackle on Billy Slater the last time these two teams met. AAMI Park will be sure to remind him of this.
The Storm have won four out of the last five meetings between these two, but three have been decided by six points or less, with their last meeting a 20-14 win for Melbourne, each side scoring three tries.
Statistics suggest that there won’t be too many points in this one, as in their last four encounters, there haven’t been more than 36 points scored.
Prediction
The Storm were that classy against Souths last week and they will want to finish off their dominant season in the best way possible going into the finals. They will win easy enough to give Cameron Smith and possibly Slater an early shower.
Storm by 14
7:30pm (AEST)
8:35pm
Ben Talintyre said | 8:35pm | ! Report
41′ And we are back underway as Storm kick off. A simple set to start from the Raiders before spreading it to the left through hands. A good floating ball by Austin but it is taken well from Slater as the Storm get their first use of the ball.
8:35pm
Swannies said | 8:35pm | ! Report
Raiders have clearly clocked off for 2017. Was always going to be hard for them to get up for this game. Storm would be wise to take off Smith and Slater in the second half…nothing to gain for them except an injury.
8:20pm
BigJ said | 8:20pm | ! Report
A couple of rare mistakes from the Storm in just as many sets. But still confident that the game will be at least a forty point blow out.
8:25pm
Ben Talintyre said | 8:25pm | ! Report
Raiders aren’t playing that bad. Storm are just a class above.
8:19pm
Ben Talintyre said | 8:19pm | ! Report
40′ Half time
Not an exciting play as they are tackled without putting on anything. We can all take a breath and reflect on a clinical half of football by the Storm. Storm completing at 85% while Raiders have completed at 69%. It has been an entertaining first half. What are your thoughts?
8:18pm
Joe said | 8:18pm | ! Report
I still think they should have rested more players. Game has deteriorated. Craig will not be happy. 8 point try for the Storm to go with 2 penalty tries to the same player in a season. ..that’s pretty rare.
8:20pm
Ben Talintyre said | 8:20pm | ! Report
You’d imagine Smith and Slater will get an early rest probably with 20 minutes to go.
8:17pm
Ben Talintyre said | 8:17pm | ! Report
39′ Storm error
Kafusi puts it down. Scrum set with 6 seconds. Can Raiders come up with a great single play?
8:16pm
Ben Talintyre said | 8:16pm | ! Report
38′ Good set from the Raiders who put it into touch. Finally a chance for the players to catch their breath. 1 minute to go in the first half.