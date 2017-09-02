Sydney secure top two in Titanic struggle

The Gold Coast Titans have pushed the Sydney Roosters all the way to the brink in an amazing performance against a team seeking to lock in a top two spot.

A disciplined game plan saw the Titans complete their sets consistently throughout the first sixty minutes and only a few poor errors late in the game and the loss of game manager Ashley Taylor saw their structure start to waver.

Two tries in the final ten minutes saw the Roosters scrap what many will call an undeserved victory.

For the Roosters? Well frankly, it was awful, and their poor discipline and ball control will have the coach worrying about the upcoming finals series.

Mitchell Pearce was a complete non-entity and his kicking game, which appeared to be his only task for the afternoon was as poor as the general ball control of the Roosters.

Contrastingly, Luke Keary was outstanding, dangerous each and every time he ran at the line. Did you hear that Mitchell? Run at the line? I knew you wouldn’t get it.

Blake Ferguson was his normal ‘rocks or diamonds’ self and did some good things and the goal-kicking of Michael Gordon was match winning for the chooks.

The Roosters will need far more forward grunt going into the finals series as the lateral nature of their play was alarming and ineffective.

Despite having locked in a top two position, coach Trent Robinson will have much work to do to get his team ready for next week against Brisbane.

The Titans should be proud of the effort considering how undermanned they were and despite the inexperience in their squad, they showed much grit and determination.