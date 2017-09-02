Victoria vs Allies: AFLW State of Origin live scores, blog

AFL fans have been crying out for the return of State of Origin footy, and after 18 years, they’ve got their wish with Victoria meeting the Allies on a showpiece night for women’s football in Australia. Join The Roar for live scores, updates and analysis from 7:50pm (AEST).
Featuring the best of the best from the inaugural AFLW competition from early 2017, it’s an opportunity for fans of all eight teams to see their stars strut their stuff on the big stage.
With the AFL set to expand the women’s competition by up to six extra teams in the coming months and years, there are fears the quality will suffer as star players become more and more diluted among the extra teams, but there are no such fears for tonight’s blockbuster encounter.
As a result, players and fans alike, most notably Melbourne superstar and women’s football trendsetter Daisy Pearce, believe this clash could well be the most skilful match we’ve yet seen.
In a great sign for the evenness of the competition, every club has at least four representatives in the historic fixture, giving fans from around the country a great chance to have a look at their stars of the future.
Players to Watch
Victoria – Moana Hope
Perhaps only rivalled by Pearce for the position as the face of the inaugural AFLW competition, the enigmatic forward failed to live up to the lofty expectations she set courtesy of a best-afield effort in last year’s corresponding fixture in her time at Collingwood early this year.
But as a big-time player, she should relish the main event and remind us all why she’s one of the biggest X-Factors in women’s footy.
Allies – Katie Brennan
For Western Bulldogs fans, Saturday night marks a return to the highest level for captain and marquee player Katie Brennan, after an ankle injury derailed her AFLW campaign.
Playing for VFLW club Darebin, the star forward has kicked the equal-most goals in the competition this season, and with bags of seven, eight and five majors in her most recent three games, she will undoubtedly be a handful for the Victorian defence.
Prediction
With women’s football still in its infancy as a national competition, the result almost comes secondary on a night like this to seeing just how good it can become with time, effort and money pumped into the industry.
But despite this, neither side is going to want to lose such an important match. I’m going to go with the Vics to win this one, courtesy of a forward line which just looks a tad more dangerous than that of the Allies.
Victoria to win a tight contest by 8 points.
Can Daisy Pearce, Mo Hope and company back up the Vics’ Legends Game triumph with another strong showing? Or will it be the returning Katie Brennan who steals the show for the Allies?
Tune into The Roar’s live coverage of this historic match from 7:50pm (AEST), and remember to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.
8:36pm
Tim Miller said | 8:36pm | ! Report
Siren sounds to end the half, and it was one-way traffic that quarter as the Vics stormed away from the Allies.
Victoria 8.5 (53)
Allies 2.2 (14)
HALF TIME
8:36pm
Tim Miller said | 8:36pm | ! Report
Dana Hooker wins a free for deliberate out of bounds and looks to chip inboard just inside the Allies’ 50, but it’s cut off by Daisy Pearce. Guess who. She’s been everywhere.
8:34pm
Tim Miller said | 8:34pm | ! Report
GOAL VICTORIA
Daisy Pearce you star!
23 touches and now a goal as well for the half; no wonder she’s the best player in the comp. Gathers inside 50 all on her own (how that happened I have no idea), runs to 30 and guides it home for a ripper! Bec Goddard can only look on in the Allies’ coaches box.
Victoria 8.5 (53)
Allies 2.2 (14)
Q2, 1.37 left
8:32pm
Tim Miller said | 8:32pm | ! Report
GOAL VICTORIA
It’s become a bit of a blowout at Etihad Stadium as Daisy Pearce fires a handball from the forward pocket inboard to Karen Paxman, who steadies from 30 and splits the middle for the Vics!
Victoria 7.5 (47)
Allies 2.2 (14)
Q2, 3.42 left
8:31pm
Tim Miller said | 8:31pm | ! Report
BEHIND VICTORIA
Long ball into the Vics’ forward 50, and Moana Hope rises to take a strong contested mark! Terrific grab. She goes back from 35 and pushes it across the face, but Lambert gathers near goal, only for Chelsea Randall to save the day with a desperate smother on the line!
Victoria 6.5 (41)
Allies 2.2 (14)
Q2, 5.00 left
8:29pm
Tim Miller said | 8:29pm | ! Report
BEHIND VICTORIA
Missed opportunity there! Dear oh dear.
Vics loose everywhere in the forward 50 as Lambert gathers in the square and shoots a handball to Arnell in space, but she can’t get it to her boot quickly enough and a desperate tackle from Chelsea Randall sees her miss from 5 metres out!
Victoria 6.4 (40)
Allies 2.2 (14)
Q2, 5.44 left
8:28pm
Tim Miller said | 8:28pm | ! Report
GOAL VICTORIA
More joy for the Vics!
Long ball deep into the Vics’ forward 50 from D’Arcy, it gets out the back and Ellie Blackburn is Johnny-on-the-spot to gather and sprint into the open goal for her second!
Victoria 6.3 (39)
Allies 2.2 (14)
Q2, 6.22 left
8:27pm
Tim Miller said | 8:27pm | ! Report
BEHIND ALLIES
Brilliant play from Hayley Miller as she burns off her opponent as she races down the wing, gets to 50, steadies…but bounces it through for a behind only.
Victoria 5.3 (33)
Allies 2.2 (14)
Q2, 6.58 left