Victoria vs Allies: AFLW State of Origin live scores, blog

AFL fans have been crying out for the return of State of Origin footy, and after 18 years, they’ve got their wish with Victoria meeting the Allies on a showpiece night for women’s football in Australia. Join The Roar for live scores, updates and analysis from 7:50pm (AEST).

Featuring the best of the best from the inaugural AFLW competition from early 2017, it’s an opportunity for fans of all eight teams to see their stars strut their stuff on the big stage.

With the AFL set to expand the women’s competition by up to six extra teams in the coming months and years, there are fears the quality will suffer as star players become more and more diluted among the extra teams, but there are no such fears for tonight’s blockbuster encounter.

As a result, players and fans alike, most notably Melbourne superstar and women’s football trendsetter Daisy Pearce, believe this clash could well be the most skilful match we’ve yet seen.

In a great sign for the evenness of the competition, every club has at least four representatives in the historic fixture, giving fans from around the country a great chance to have a look at their stars of the future.

Players to Watch

Victoria – Moana Hope

Perhaps only rivalled by Pearce for the position as the face of the inaugural AFLW competition, the enigmatic forward failed to live up to the lofty expectations she set courtesy of a best-afield effort in last year’s corresponding fixture in her time at Collingwood early this year.

But as a big-time player, she should relish the main event and remind us all why she’s one of the biggest X-Factors in women’s footy.

Allies – Katie Brennan

For Western Bulldogs fans, Saturday night marks a return to the highest level for captain and marquee player Katie Brennan, after an ankle injury derailed her AFLW campaign.

Playing for VFLW club Darebin, the star forward has kicked the equal-most goals in the competition this season, and with bags of seven, eight and five majors in her most recent three games, she will undoubtedly be a handful for the Victorian defence.

Prediction

With women’s football still in its infancy as a national competition, the result almost comes secondary on a night like this to seeing just how good it can become with time, effort and money pumped into the industry.

But despite this, neither side is going to want to lose such an important match. I’m going to go with the Vics to win this one, courtesy of a forward line which just looks a tad more dangerous than that of the Allies.

Victoria to win a tight contest by 8 points.

Can Daisy Pearce, Mo Hope and company back up the Vics’ Legends Game triumph with another strong showing? Or will it be the returning Katie Brennan who steals the show for the Allies?

Tune into The Roar’s live coverage of this historic match from 7:50pm (AEST), and remember to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.